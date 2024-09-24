Haryana: ECI Delegation Assesses Poll Readiness Ahead Of Assembly Elections

Ahead Of Haryana assembly elections, a delegation from the Election Commission of India (ECI) conducted a review of election preparedness in Haryana on Monday.

Ahead Of Haryana assembly elections, a delegation from the Election Commission of India (ECI) conducted a review of election preparedness in Haryana on Monday.

The delegation, which included Deputy Election Commissioner Hridesh Kumar, Secretary KP Singh, Principal Secretary Avinash Kumar, and SB Joshi, held a meeting with various officials in Chandigarh.

Attendees included Divisional Commissioners, IG Police Range, Deputy Commissioners-cum-District Election Officers (DEOs), Police Commissioners, Superintendents of Police, Municipal Corporation Commissioners, General Observers, Police Observers, and Expenditure Observers from 11 districts. Haryana’s Chief Electoral Officer, Pankaj Agarwal, and State Police Nodal Officer, Saurabh Singh, were also present.

During review, deputy Election Commissioner Hridesh Kumar reviewed key aspects such as the marking of electoral rolls, preparation of lists for absentee, shifted, duplicate, or deceased voters, and the distribution of voter slips and Electoral Photo Identity Cards (EPIC).

Also Read: Third List Of Candidates For Haryana Elections Released: AAP

He insisted on the timely printing and distribution of EPIC cards by September 30 and ensured that electoral rolls provided to candidates matched the marked lists.

Additionally, Webcasting from all polling stations was deemed essential for better monitoring, with a focus on using high-resolution cameras to ensure effective surveillance without compromising voter privacy.

Must Read: PM Modi’s Engagement With Party Workers Ahead Of Haryana Elections

The team also discussed the establishment of special model polling booths, including ‘pink booths’ staffed entirely by women, youth-managed booths, and those supervised by employees with disabilities.

Further, instructions were given to ensure proper arrangements for the accommodation and meals of polling parties, as well as provisions for healthcare services.

Meanwhile, police authorities reported on security arrangements, expressing satisfaction with the deployment of central forces but stressing the need for enhanced surveillance in border areas in coordination with neighboring state police.

(With Inputs From ANI)