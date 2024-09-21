Home
Saturday, September 21, 2024
Live Tv

Ahead of the assembly elections in Haryana on October 5, Prime Minister Narendra Modi announced the 'Mera Booth Sabse Mazboot' program.

PM Modi’s Engagement With Party Workers Ahead Of Haryana Elections

Ahead of the assembly elections in Haryana on October 5, Prime Minister Narendra Modi announced the ‘Mera Booth Sabse Mazboot’ program. This initiative will facilitate interactions with Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) workers, volunteers, and supporters from Haryana.

Interactive Session Details

PM Modi will connect with party workers on September 26 at around 12:30 PM through the NAMO app. He encouraged supporters to submit their questions and suggestions in preparation for this interactive session. In a post on X, he wrote, “Our workers, volunteers, and supporters have pledged to make the lotus bloom at every booth in the Haryana assembly elections.”

Election Commission’s Efforts to Boost Voter Turnout

On September 20, Haryana Chief Electoral Officer Pankaj Agarwal announced that the Election Commission of India, in collaboration with the Chief Electoral Officer’s office, is implementing special measures to enhance voter turnout for the upcoming 15th Haryana Legislative Assembly General Election.

MUST READ: Atishi Takes the Helm as Delhi’s New Chief Minister Following Kejriwal’s Resignation

Initiatives to Encourage Voting

Voters are being encouraged to participate through various SVEEP (Systematic Voters’ Education and Electoral Participation) activities, including slogan writing, painting, street plays, and poster making. The Chief Electoral Officer emphasized that the voters of Haryana are politically aware, as evidenced by their consistently higher voting percentages compared to other states.

Historical Voter Turnout

In the last Assembly elections, the voter turnout was 68.31%. To further increase participation this time, it is the duty and right of every citizen, along with the Commission, to engage in the “Festival of Democracy – Pride of the State” during the Haryana Assembly Elections 2024 by casting their valuable votes. Every vote contributes to a higher turnout.

Election Schedule

Voting for the 90-member legislative assembly in Haryana will be held on October 5, with votes being counted on October 8 alongside those in Jammu and Kashmir.

ALSO READ: Bombay High Court Judge Critiques IT Amendment Rules In Kunal Kamra Case

Filed under

BJP Party Workers Haryana Polls 2024 Mera Booth Sabse Mazboot PM Modi Haryana Voter Outreach Strategy

