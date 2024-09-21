Narendra Modi’s US Visit: PM to Attend Quad Summit, Address Indian Diaspora – Full Itinerary and Key Events

Prime Minister Narendra Modi embarked on a three-day visit to the United States early Saturday, marking a significant diplomatic engagement aimed at enhancing India’s role in the Indo-Pacific region, strengthening bilateral ties, and addressing global challenges. During his visit, Modi is scheduled to participate in the 6th Quad Leaders’ Summit, engage with world leaders, and deliver an address at the United Nations.

MEA confirms PM Modi’s departure

The Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) confirmed PM Modi’s departure on social media. “PM @narendramodi emplanes for USA to participate in the 6th Quad Leaders’ Summit and to address the UN ‘Summit of the Future,” tweeted MEA spokesperson Randhir Jaiswal on X, formerly known as Twitter.

PM @narendramodi emplanes for USA to participate in the 6th Quad Leaders’ Summit and to address the UN ‘Summit of the Future’. pic.twitter.com/nOajjGowWm — Randhir Jaiswal (@MEAIndia) September 20, 2024

The visit is seen as an important moment for India’s global diplomacy, as the prime minister is set to take part in critical multilateral discussions and hold bilateral meetings with key global leaders.

Quad Leaders’ Summit in Wilmington, Delaware

PM Modi’s visit kicks off with his participation in the Quad Leaders’ Summit, which will be held in Wilmington, Delaware, US President Joe Biden’s hometown. The Quad is a strategic alliance between India, Australia, Japan, and the United States, aimed at fostering cooperation and stability in the Indo-Pacific region.

At the summit, the four leaders will assess the progress made by the Quad over the past year and set the course for the year ahead. Foreign Secretary Misri emphasized that the summit’s agenda includes addressing major global challenges, including the Russia-Ukraine conflict, rising tensions in West Asia, and the ongoing challenges in the Indo-Pacific. “The Summit will have a constructive agenda, including work by the partners on development priorities of the Indo-Pacific, implementing the sustainable development goals (SDGs), and delivering public goods,” Misri said.

The Quad summit will also see the launch of the Cancer Moonshot initiative, an ambitious program aimed at preventing, detecting, and treating cancer in the Indo-Pacific region.

Bilateral Meetings: Strengthening Partnerships

Following the Quad Summit, Prime Minister Modi will hold bilateral meetings with the leaders of the Quad nations: US President Joe Biden, Australian Prime Minister Anthony Albanese, and Japan’s Premier Fumio Kishida. These discussions are expected to further bolster India’s ties with the respective countries, particularly in areas such as defense cooperation, technology transfer, and economic growth.

Foreign Secretary Misri noted that the bilateral meeting between Modi and Biden will be particularly important, as it provides both leaders the opportunity to review the comprehensive global strategic partnership between India and the US. “The two sides are likely to unveil agreements on India joining two of the four pillars of the Indo-Pacific Economic Framework for Prosperity (IPEF) and a memorandum of understanding (MoU) on an India-US drug framework,” Misri added.

Engaging with the Indian Diaspora and Business Leaders

On September 22, Prime Minister Modi will travel to New York, where he is expected to interact with members of the Indian diaspora in Long Island. This interaction is a key component of Modi’s US visit, reflecting the strong connection between India and its diaspora community, particularly in the US.

In addition, Modi will meet with CEOs of leading US-based companies to explore collaborations in cutting-edge sectors like artificial intelligence (AI), quantum computing, semiconductors, and biotechnology. The meeting is expected to result in significant investment and partnership opportunities between the two countries.

United Nations General Assembly: ‘Summit of the Future’

The final day of PM Modi’s visit will be highlighted by his address at the United Nations General Assembly (UNGA) in New York, where he will participate in the ‘Summit of the Future’. The theme of the summit, “Multilateral Solutions for a Better Tomorrow,” underscores the need for global cooperation to address pressing international issues.

At the summit, Modi will share India’s vision for a more equitable and sustainable global future, focusing on how multilateral institutions can play a central role in tackling challenges such as climate change, poverty, and inequality.

