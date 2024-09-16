As Haryana prepares for its upcoming legislative assembly elections on October 5, 2024, the political landscape in the state is increasingly dynamic and complex. Among the key constituencies in this high-stakes election is Uchana Kalan in Jind district, a significant battleground in Haryana's political arena.

As Haryana prepares for its upcoming legislative assembly elections on October 5, 2024, the political landscape in the state is increasingly dynamic and complex. Among the key constituencies in this high-stakes election is Uchana Kalan in Jind district, a significant battleground in Haryana’s political arena.

Uchana Kalan: A Key Constituency

Uchana Kalan, part of the Hisar Lok Sabha constituency, has become a focal point in the ongoing political contest. Dushyant Chautala, the former Deputy Chief Minister of Haryana and a prominent figure in the current elections, is at the center of this debate. Serving as the 6th Deputy Chief Minister from 2019 to 2024, Chautala has been an influential player in Haryana’s politics, representing the Uchana Kalan constituency since 2019.

Dushyant Chautala’s Political Background

Chautala, who co-founded the Jannayak Janta Party (JJP) after splitting from the Indian National Lok Dal, has been a pivotal figure in Haryana’s political sphere. His tenure as Deputy Chief Minister came after forming an alliance with the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) following the 2019 Haryana Legislative Assembly elections. Despite losing his parliamentary seat in 2019 to the BJP, Chautala remains a crucial figure in Haryana politics. He is also the President of the Table Tennis Federation of India and an Executive Member of the Indian Olympic Association.

In a special segment of NewsX’s “The Hot Mic,” Chautala provides exclusive insights into the intricate three-way political battle, his party’s strategic alliances, and his perspective on various political issues, including his views on prominent figures such as Vinesh. This detailed discussion sheds light on the evolving political landscape and the key issues shaping the forthcoming elections.

Decision to File Nominations

In the interview, Dushyant Chautala was asked about his decision to file nominations for only one assembly seat, Uchana Kalan, despite widespread speculation that he might either leave the constituency or contest from multiple seats. The question probed whether this choice reflected his confidence in Uchana Kalan or if it suggested overconfidence, especially in light of the many statements and predictions about his political trajectory, on which he elaborated and stated, “First of all, this is not the first election in Uchana. This will be the eighth election, whether as an in-charge or as a candidate. Losing or winning is a part of political life and various outcomes are possible. But the love and support I have received from 2009 to now, I could not leave and run away.”

He also stated, “Veerender Singh Ji was unable to decide who from his family would contest. Ultimately he left the BJP and joined Congress to field his son. I have faith in Uchana. I believe that no matter what the circumstances are, the people of Jind district have supported me continuously from the time of Chaudhary Devi Lal’s leadership till now, and this support will continue.”

Competitors in Uchana Kalan

Further in the interview, Dushyant Chautala was asked about his competitors in Uchana Kalan. The BJP had fielded a candidate and that Bajendra Singh was representing the Congress for the seat, to which he said, “Talking about Uchana, the elections have always been a contest between Veerender Singh and Chaudhary Devi Lal’s Ideology. The history shows that whenever elections have occurred here, either Veerender Singh or his wife or his son has contested. Chautala Sahib has contested, I have contested, and before that, Bhag Singh and Numberdar Ji have contested. The public has always voted in these two factions. In the coming days, you will see that the people will decide in the same manner.”

Triangular Contest and National Parties’ Involvement

He was asked what led him to believe that a triangular contest would emerge and why he thought the national parties were involved in this way, to which he replied, “This time, each constituency has three to four strong candidates in the electoral field. It’s not a one-to-one fight in any constituency, and when the contest is triangular or quadrangular, even your exit polls, let alone our political analysis, fail. The equations will be decided by factors like youth, experience, and the party symbol. All these things get decided in the last five days.”

Views on Vinesh and Political Shifts

Towards the end, it was pointed out that they were also in support of Vinesh, but the question was how the current scenario has changed. In response, he said, “We were supportive as long as she was an athlete, and both you and I were with her in the sports arena. Today, it’s a political battle, and in politics, it’s an organizational fight. Can Vinesh, as a Congress candidate, say that Bhupinder Singh Hooda did not return 63,000 acres of farmer’s land during his tenure? Look at what was done with the athlete during Hooda’s rule. Were any steps taken at that time? People remember all these things, but now that she is a Congress member, she will talk politics.”

As Haryana gears up for its pivotal legislative assembly elections, the political landscape is poised for intense competition and strategic maneuvering. With the state going to the polls on October 5, 2024, all eyes will be on key constituencies like Uchana Kalan. The upcoming days promise to be crucial as candidates, including prominent figures like Dushyant Chautala, navigate a complex electoral terrain shaped by alliances, past legacies, and current political dynamics. The outcome of these elections will undoubtedly shape the future of Haryana’s governance and political landscape.

WATCH THE FULL INTERVIEW BELOW:

﻿

ALSO READ: Manoj Tiwari Claims Arvind Kejriwal Resigning Is Him Playing The Victim Card: Won’t Work Anymore | NewsX Exclusive