Manoj Tiwari Claims Arvind Kejriwal Resigning Is Him Playing The Victim Card: Won’t Work Anymore | NewsX Exclusive

In a recent development, senior Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) leader Manish Sisodia and AAP MP Raghav Chadha met Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal. There is an ongoing discussion regarding who will succeed Arvind Kejriwal.

Kejriwal recently announced his resignation and mentioned that he would only return if the people of Delhi provide him with a “certificate of honesty.”

Manoj Tiwari: Arvind Kejriwal Is Trying To Play The Victim Card | NewsX Exclusive

Speaking on the same, NewsX exclusively got in touch with Manoj Tiwari, BJP MP to know his views on what his party feels about Arvind Kejriwal’s resignation? When asked, “Do you think it is just a PR stunt or a gimmick? Why does it seem that way to you?,” Manoj Tiwari told NewsX, “Not just the BJP, but all of Delhi’s three crore people believe that it is a drama by Arvind Kejriwal. After the court stripped him of all his powers as Chief Minister while granting him bail, he is now trying to play the victim card.”

Tiwari added, “Naturally, people talk about it, as he is the Chief Minister of Delhi. But this won’t work anymore because the damage he has done to Delhi cannot be undone by any resignation. Delhi is in pain, and Arvind Kejriwal is the reason behind it.”

Manoj Tiwari Claims Kejriwal’s Ego Is Greater Than Delhi’s Issues

When asked about his opinion on AAP supporters arguing that Kejriwal’s resignation is a political masterstroke, Manoj Tiwari shared, “Everyone tries their best, but if Arvind Kejriwal truly loved Delhi, he should have resigned the day he went to jail, just like many previous Chief Ministers did, such as Lalu Yadav and Hemant Soren.”

Tiwari asserted, “They resigned while going to jail and allowed someone else from their party to continue running the government. But Kejriwal didn’t do that because his ego and thirst for power are greater than the problems of Delhi. BJP cannot have any sympathy for him because the real sufferers are the people of Delhi. In the last ten years, he has made the situation in Delhi worse.”

Tiwari also claimed, “Seniors’ pensions have stopped, ration cards for the poor are not being made, streets are in poor condition, and liquor shops have been opened in front of mosques, temples, churches, and gurudwaras. Electricity and water bills are skyrocketing, drains are not cleaned, and children are dying,” concluding with a question, “Do you think people will feel sympathy for Arvind Kejriwal?”

“His Resignation Is Just A Drama”

When asked who will be the next chief minister of Delhi, and how will it impact the people of the national capital, Manoj Tiwari told NewsX, “The connection between the people of Delhi and Arvind Kejriwal is over. He had made a big statement before the Lok Sabha elections, asking whether the people wanted their “son” in jail or outside. The people of Delhi gave their decision by electing all seven MPs from the BJP.”

He continued, “So, Kejriwal himself turned that election into a mandate against him. After all the suffering that Kejriwal has caused, the court has now taken away all his powers as Chief Minister. He had to stay in jail for a long time, didn’t get bail, and when he did, all his CM powers were revoked. Now, his resignation is just a drama.”

“What Has Kejriwal Given To Delhi?,” Asks Manoj Tiwari

BJP has often tagged Arvind Kejriwal as corrupt and it has been the same since his arrest. When asked whether the tag of “corruption” against Kejriwal has weakened after he was granted bail, especially after Manish Sisodia’s and Satyendar Jain’s arrests, Manoj Tiwari shared, “The court has stripped him of his position as Chief Minister. He can no longer sign files, nor can he go to the office. Does this happen in normal cases? What has Kejriwal given to Delhi? The truth is before everyone.”

Tiwari further said, “Delhi has become one of the worst cities in the world, and now, the people of Delhi are ready to move on and progress. The BJP is trying to address the issues Kejriwal ignored, such as pension schemes, ration cards, and road repairs. Kejriwal has become irrelevant in Delhi.”

“Congress And AAP Want To Confuse People”

Manoj Tiwari was also asked about Congress party’s stance on the Arvind Kejriwal’s matter since they have had many flip-flops on this issue, sometimes saying that AAP is corrupt, and other times saying the action against AAP is wrong. “In Bhojpuri, we have a saying that they are all “different drums but the same sound.” The people of Delhi have understood this game.”

He added, “The Congress and AAP want to confuse people, but now there’s no chance for them. The people of Delhi know that Congress and AAP are one and the same, and they’re all in it together.”

“AAP Has Consistently Blocked Progress”

To conclude the interview, when asked whether the issues faced by the people of Delhi will finally be resolved or will development finally happen in the last few months before the elections, Manoj Tiwari told NewsX, “The state government has to work. We have repeatedly tried to work together, but AAP has consistently blocked progress.”

The actor turned politician further told us, “Look at projects like the Dwarka Expressway, Pragati Maidan Tunnel, and the fourth phase of the metro, all done by the central government. AAP stopped major schemes like the Ayushman Bharat health scheme and Prime Minister Awas Yojana, but now they will have to answer for it.”

﻿

