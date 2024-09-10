Haryana Elections: CM Nayab Singh Saini Files Nomination For Ladwa

As Haryana election is around the corner, Haryana Chief Minister Nayab Singh Saini officially filed his nomination as the BJP candidate for the Ladwa constituency for the upcoming state assembly elections.

As Haryana election is around the corner, Haryana Chief Minister Nayab Singh Saini officially filed his nomination as the BJP candidate for the Ladwa constituency for the upcoming state assembly elections.

He submitted his nomination in the presence of Union Minister and former Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar, along with other senior party members.

After filing his nomination, Saini remarked, “The outpouring of support from the people of Ladwa has been overwhelming. The entire town turned out to show their support, making this nomination process historic. I am confident that the people will elect a BJP government for the third time. We look forward to giving a warm welcome to PM Modi when he arrives on September 14.”

While addressing the media, CM Saini revealed that Prime Minister Narendra Modi will visit Haryana on September 14 as part of the election campaign. Saini expressed confidence that the BJP would secure a third consecutive term with a “double-engine” government in Haryana.

Also Read: Haryana Assembly Elections: Kanwaljeet Singh Withdraws As BJP Candidate For Pehowa, Here’s Why

Meanwhile, assembly elections in haryana is scheduled for October 5, with the deadline for filing nominations set for September 12. The vote counting will take place on October 8.

Must Read: 2024 Haryana Assembly Elections: BJP Releases 2nd List Of Candidates

(With Inputs From ANI)