Wednesday, September 11, 2024

Haryana Assembly Elections: Kanwaljeet Singh Withdraws As BJP Candidate For Pehowa, Here’s Why

Ahead of 2024 Haryana elections,  Kurukshetra's Pehowa candidate Kanwaljeet Singh Ajrana has withdrawn from his candidacy.

Haryana Assembly Elections: Kanwaljeet Singh Withdraws As BJP Candidate For Pehowa, Here’s Why

Ahead of 2024 Haryana elections,  Kurukshetra’s Pehowa candidate Kanwaljeet Singh Ajrana has withdrawn from his candidacy.

As per Ajrana, he withdrew due to opposition from the local BJP unit and lack to nil support from Sikh community.

Why Did He Withdraw His Candidacy? 

Later, addressing the media from his Kurukshetra residence, Ajrana expressed gratitude for the initial nomination but explained that he was unable to garner local support.

He also mentioned, that at a Sikh Sammelan in Karnal, the organizers demanded greater political representation for the Sikh community. But, when he got nominated, it caused jealousy. Thus, they started a negative propaganda against him, within the community.

Also Read: Haryana Election: BJP Unveils First List Of 67 Candidates; CM Nayab Saini To Contest From Ladwa

Moreover, he also recalled the time, when he got humiliated by protests from members of his own community, including threats of resignation from a sarpanch.

Hence subsequently, he decided to withdraw his candidacy and informed the party high command on Monday night.

Following his withdrawal, senior party leaders reached out to Ajrana, but he remained firm in his decision. He affirmed his continued support for the BJP and any candidate the party chooses for the Pehowa seat.

Sensing unrest within the Pehowa unit, the BJP quickly replaced Ajrana with Jai Bhagwan Sharma, also known as DD Sharma, in its second list of candidates released on Tuesday afternoon.

Must Read: 2024 Haryana Assembly Elections: BJP Releases 2nd List Of Candidates

Meanwhile, this development follows dissatisfaction among Pehowa BJP workers who demanded a local candidate, feeling betrayed by the choice of a nominee from outside the area. Earlier, BJP has faced similar dissent across the state, with leaders and former officials protesting their exclusion from candidacy.

Tags:

2024 Haryana elections BJP Kanwaljeet Singh Ajrana NewsX

Recent Post

9/11 Anniversary Remains a Somber Tribute Amid Presidential Campaign Politics

9/11 Anniversary Remains a Somber Tribute Amid Presidential Campaign Politics

Frustrated Customer Sets Ablaze Ola Electric Showroom Over Unresolved Scooter Repairs

Frustrated Customer Sets Ablaze Ola Electric Showroom Over Unresolved Scooter Repairs

Delhi HC Orders Delhi University To Address Women’s Reservation In DUSU Elections

Delhi HC Orders Delhi University To Address Women’s Reservation In DUSU Elections

PM Modi Envisions India as a Global Leader in Green Hydrogen Production

PM Modi Envisions India as a Global Leader in Green Hydrogen Production

US And China Military Chiefs Reconnect Via Phone For The First Time In Years

US And China Military Chiefs Reconnect Via Phone For The First Time In Years

Ajay Devgn’s ‘Raid 2’ Gets A Release Date, New Poster Out

Ajay Devgn’s ‘Raid 2’ Gets A Release Date, New Poster Out

Kolkata Rape-Murder Case: CBI Investigates Sanjay Roy’s Disturbing Actions and Possible Links to International Pornography Racket

Kolkata Rape-Murder Case: CBI Investigates Sanjay Roy’s Disturbing Actions and Possible Links to International Pornography...

mail logo

Subscribe to receive the day's headlines from NewsX straight in your inbox