Haryana Assembly Elections: Kanwaljeet Singh Withdraws As BJP Candidate For Pehowa, Here’s Why

Ahead of 2024 Haryana elections, Kurukshetra's Pehowa candidate Kanwaljeet Singh Ajrana has withdrawn from his candidacy.

As per Ajrana, he withdrew due to opposition from the local BJP unit and lack to nil support from Sikh community.

Why Did He Withdraw His Candidacy?

Later, addressing the media from his Kurukshetra residence, Ajrana expressed gratitude for the initial nomination but explained that he was unable to garner local support.

He also mentioned, that at a Sikh Sammelan in Karnal, the organizers demanded greater political representation for the Sikh community. But, when he got nominated, it caused jealousy. Thus, they started a negative propaganda against him, within the community.

Moreover, he also recalled the time, when he got humiliated by protests from members of his own community, including threats of resignation from a sarpanch.

Hence subsequently, he decided to withdraw his candidacy and informed the party high command on Monday night.

Following his withdrawal, senior party leaders reached out to Ajrana, but he remained firm in his decision. He affirmed his continued support for the BJP and any candidate the party chooses for the Pehowa seat.

Sensing unrest within the Pehowa unit, the BJP quickly replaced Ajrana with Jai Bhagwan Sharma, also known as DD Sharma, in its second list of candidates released on Tuesday afternoon.

Meanwhile, this development follows dissatisfaction among Pehowa BJP workers who demanded a local candidate, feeling betrayed by the choice of a nominee from outside the area. Earlier, BJP has faced similar dissent across the state, with leaders and former officials protesting their exclusion from candidacy.