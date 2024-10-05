Home
Monday, October 7, 2024
Haryana Elections: Voting Concludes With 63% Voter Turnout

As of 5 pm, the total voter turnout stood at 61%, with an increase to 63% by 5:30 pm.

Haryana Elections: Voting Concludes With 63% Voter Turnout

Polling for the 2024 Haryana Assembly elections concluded today, with approximately 63% voter turnout recorded by 5:30 pm, according to the Election Commission. 

This election saw voters in all 90 constituencies of the state cast their votes in a single phase. The polling, which started at 7 am, closed at 6 pm across 20,632 polling booths.

As of 5 pm, the total voter turnout stood at 61%, with an increase to 63% by 5:30 pm. This turnout was spread across the state’s districts, with Palwal recording a turnout of 67.69%, Jind at 66.02%, and Ambala at 62.26%. Other key regions like Hisar and Jhajjar recorded turnouts of 64.16% and 60.52%, respectively. However, Gurgaon and Faridabad witnessed comparatively lower participation, with 49.97% and 51.28%.

  The election involved over 20.35 million eligible voters, including 1.07 million males, nearly 960,000 females, and 467 voters from the third-gender community.

A total of 1,031 candidates contested for the 90 assembly seats. To facilitate the voters, 20,632 polling booths were set up across the state.

Exit Polls Awaited

With voting completed, all attention now turns to the exit polls and the final results. The Election Commission has confirmed that counting will take place soon, after which the new government of Haryana will be formed.

ALSO READ: Haryana Elections 2024: CM Saini, Hooda, Phogat Face Off in Top Battles

Filed under

Haryana Elections Haryana Elections 2024

