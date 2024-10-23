Home
Wednesday, October 23, 2024
Haryana Govt Raises DA Of Govt Employees, Pensioners By 3%

DA and relief will rise from the current rate of 50% to 53% of the basic pay for all Haryana government employees, as well as for pensioners and family pensioners.

Haryana Govt Raises DA Of Govt Employees, Pensioners By 3%

The Haryana government, led by Chief Minister Nayab Singh Saini, has announced a 3% increase in the dearness allowance (DA) and dearness relief for its employees and pensioners, effective from July 1, 2024.

According to the official order, the DA and relief will rise from the current rate of 50% to 53% of the basic pay for all Haryana government employees, as well as for pensioners and family pensioners. This increase aims to help offset the impact of inflation and improve the financial well-being of government staff and retirees.

The decision reflects the government’s commitment to supporting its workforce and ensuring that pensioners receive adequate financial support in light of rising living costs. The increase is expected to benefit a significant number of employees and pensioners across the state, providing them with enhanced financial security.

MUST READ: Declaring Jama Masjid Protected Monument Will Have Big Impact: ASI To HC

Filed under

DA Haryana government employees Nayab Singh Saini
