Heavy Rainfall Triggers Alerts and Relief Efforts in Telangana and Andhra Pradesh

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has issued a “yellow alert” for four districts in Telangana—Jayashankar Bhupalapalle, Komaram Bheem, Mancherial, and Mulugu—forecasting heavy rainfall on Wednesday, September 4. Meanwhile, an orange alert has been declared for NTR and Krishna districts in Andhra Pradesh. The meteorological centre in Hyderabad anticipates continued heavy rainfall in parts of Telangana until September 7.

Cyclonic Circulation and Low-Pressure Formation

The IMD has observed a cyclonic circulation over coastal Andhra Pradesh, Yanam, and surrounding areas at elevations between 3.1 km and 5.8 km above mean sea level. Furthermore, a fresh low-pressure area is expected to form over west-central and adjoining northwest Bay of Bengal around September 5.

Impact of Torrential Rains

The recent torrential rains have had devastating effects, resulting in the deaths of 35 people and significant damage across the affected regions. Roads have been damaged, rail tracks submerged, and crops flooded across thousands of acres. The floods have severely impacted daily life, prompting ongoing rescue and rehabilitation efforts.

Government Response and Relief Efforts

The Andhra Pradesh government has declared a holiday for schools and colleges in the NTR district on September 4 due to the severe rainfall. In response to the crisis, both Andhra Pradesh and Telangana state governments have intensified relief operations.

Statements and Actions from Leaders

Union Minister G Kishan Reddy reported that Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Home Minister Amit Shah have assured Telangana Chief Minister Revanth Reddy of all necessary assistance amidst the ongoing floods. Significant losses have been noted in Khammam and Mahabubabad, where floodwaters have infiltrated homes.

Andhra Pradesh Deputy Chief Minister Pawan Kalyan criticized the previous YRSCP government for neglecting the Budameru canal stream and smaller irrigation projects, which he believes exacerbated the flood impact.

The Indian Air Force has been actively involved in relief operations in Andhra Pradesh’s Vijayawada district. Six Mi-17 helicopters and two Chetak helicopters have been deployed to distribute relief supplies. Additionally, five helicopters, including two from the Navy and three from the Air Force, are assisting in food distribution and evacuations. Approximately 50,000 kg of relief materials have been dropped in NTR District.

Residents in some parts of Vijayawada are facing severe power shortages, leading many to charge their phones at railway stations. Reports have emerged of private boat operators charging high fees to flood victims. Relief camps have been established, accommodating around 44,041 people.

State and Community Contributions