How Did Ratan Tata Want To Be Remembered? Union Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw Shares Video

Ratan Naval Tata, the former chairman of the Tata Group, passed away late Wednesday night at the age of 86 while receiving treatment at Breach Candy Hospital in Mumbai. His death marks a significant loss for India, as Tata was not only a distinguished industrialist but also a compassionate philanthropist whose contributions shaped the landscape of Indian business and society.

A Lasting Legacy

In a poignant tribute to the late industrialist, Union Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw shared a video in which Tata expressed his desire to be remembered for his impact on society. “As I said earlier, I would like to be remembered as a person who made a difference. Not anything more and not anything less,” he stated in the 2018 interview.

The minister took to social media platform X to convey his condolences, writing, “Deeply saddened by the passing of Sh. Ratan Tata, a visionary business leader, an extraordinary nation-builder, and a remarkable human being. His contributions to industry, society, and humanity have left an indelible legacy. Heartfelt condolences to his family and loved ones. Om Shanti.”

Deeply saddened by the passing of Sh. Ratan Tata, a visionary business leader, an extraordinary nation-builder, and a remarkable human being.

His contributions to industry, society, and humanity have left an indelible legacy. Heartfelt condolences to his family and loved ones… pic.twitter.com/upU2v8ivwP — Ashwini Vaishnaw (@AshwiniVaishnaw) October 10, 2024

Ratan Tata’s Career Highlights

Ratan Tata‘s leadership of the Tata Group spaned from March 1991 to December 2012, during which he guided the salt-to-software conglomerate to unprecedented heights. Under his stewardship, the company diversified into various sectors, solidifying its position as a global powerhouse. Tata was a recipient of the Padma Vibhushan, one of India’s highest civilian honors, acknowledging his contributions to industry and society.

He breathed his last at 11:30 PM on October 9, 2024, at the hospital in South Mumbai, leaving behind a legacy that will continue to inspire future generations of entrepreneurs and philanthropists.

Tributes from Leaders

Prime Minister Narendra Modi also paid his respects, describing Tata as “a visionary business leader, a compassionate soul, and an extraordinary human being.” He highlighted Tata’s commitment to dreaming big and giving back to society, noting his involvement in various causes such as education, healthcare, sanitation, and animal welfare.

“One of the most unique aspects of Shri Ratan Tata Ji was his passion towards dreaming big and giving back. He was at the forefront of championing causes like education, healthcare, sanitation, animal welfare, to name a few,” PM Modi stated on X.