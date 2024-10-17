HSSC Group C And D Result 2024 Released: How To Check & What To Expect

The long wait for thousands of candidates in Haryana has finally come to an end. The Haryana Staff Selection Commission (HSSC) has officially announced the results of the Group C and D examinations, conducted for a total of 24,000 vacancies. (Read more below)

The long wait for thousands of candidates in Haryana has finally come to an end. The Haryana Staff Selection Commission (HSSC) has officially announced the results of the Group C and D examinations, conducted for a total of 24,000 vacancies. On October 17, 2024, candidates who participated in these recruitment exams can check their results on the official HSSC website, hssc.gov.in. A direct link to the HSSC Group C and D Result 2024 PDF is also available.

Promises Fulfilled by CM Nayab Singh Saini

Before taking his oath as Chief Minister, Nayab Singh Saini pledged that the results of the HSSC Group C and D recruitments would be released on October 17. He made this commitment during a legislature party meeting, stating he would take his oath only after the results for the 24,000 posts were declared. True to his word, the results have been released today, allowing candidates to verify their scores through the provided link for the HSSC Group D Result PDF Download 2024.

How to Check Your HSSC Group D Result 2024

To check the results of the Haryana Group C and D recruitment exam, candidates can follow these simple steps:

Visit the official website of the Haryana Staff Selection Commission at hssc.gov.in. Locate the link for the Group C and D Result, which was released on October 17. Click on the link to access the result. Enter your login credentials, including your roll number, password, or date of birth. Your result will appear on the screen. Be sure to download and save the PDF for future reference.

HSSC Group C and D Exam 2024: Cutoff Details

Alongside the announcement of the HSSC Group C and D Result 2024, the final cutoff marks have also been released. Candidates can now verify their scores and understand how many marks were needed for selection in the exam. Although there was a delay in the results, candidates can finally breathe a sigh of relief as the results for the recruitment exams are now accessible. Successful candidates will soon begin their new roles in various government departments across Haryana.

