Tejashwi Yadav Declares: ‘The Double-Engine Government Has Completely Failed’

Former Bihar Deputy Chief Minister and Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) leader Tejashwi Yadav slammed the NDA government in Bihar over the recent hooch tragedy in the state, which has killed as many as 25 people, and said that the state is "no longer secure" under Chief Minister Nitish Kumar.

Former Bihar Deputy Chief Minister and Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) leader Tejashwi Yadav slammed the NDA government in Bihar over the recent hooch tragedy in the state, which has killed as many as 25 people, and said that the state is “no longer secure” under Chief Minister Nitish Kumar.

The death toll from the consumption of spurious liquor in two separate incidents in Sivan and Saran of Bihar has risen to 25.

Tejashwi claimed that the liquor ban in the state is only “on paper” and has not been implemented properly on ground.

“Bihar is no longer secure under Chief Minister Nitish Kumar. The double-engine government has completely failed. The ban on liquor is just on paper,” the RJD leader told ANI on Thursday.

He stated that no one from the Bihar government has even expressed their empathy over the incident.

“It is unfortunate that Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar has not yet expressed condolences… No one has even gone to see the victims. No one from the state government has expressed their empathy,” Yadav said.

He further accused the state government of trying to hide its mistakes.

“The problem is that the government is trying to hide its mistakes…These people want to show that no deaths have occurred due to poisonous liquor… The entire Excise Department of the Bihar Government is now working as a gang…There is not a single officer against whom action has been taken…There is no village in Bihar where liquor is not available…The Chief Minister holds review meetings only to get photographed. If review meetings are being held, what is the result? Who is being taken action against?…Surprisingly, the DGP is not present in his review meetings, and the Principal Secretary is not present,” Tejaswi Yadav said.

Meanwhile, the DGP confirmed that 12 people have been arrested in connection with the hooch tragedy.

Saran Superintendent of Police, Kumar Ashish said the substance involved appeared to be industrial spirit, and investigations into its supply chain are ongoing.

“The substance is being reported as industrial spirit, and we are investigating the supply chain. Local police officers have been suspended, and the SHO and other personnel have been questioned. If their responses are unsatisfactory, further action will be taken. A Special Investigation Team (SIT) has also been formed. In the last 24 hours, we conducted 250 raids, recovering 1,650 litres of alcohol in the district,” Ashish stated.

Saran District Magistrate Aman Samir said the families of the deceased must pledge their support for the state-imposed liquor ban to qualify for compensation.

“The families of the deceased must pledge their support for the liquor ban and express opposition to alcohol. If the post-mortem reports meet the necessary conditions, an ex-gratia payment of Rs 4 lakh will be provided to the families,” Samir said.

Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar held a high-level review and instructed the Secretary of the Prohibition, Excise, and Registration Department to visit the area, gather information, and conduct a thorough investigation into all aspects of the tragedy, according to a statement from the CMO.

ALSO READ: Shocking Incident! Man Enters Bihar Hospital With Snake Around Neck After Viper Bite