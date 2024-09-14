ICMR Partners with Industry and Academia to Propel First-in-Human Phase 1 Clinical Trials

The Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR) has signed Memorandums of Agreement (MoAs) with both industry leaders and academic institutions. This strategic collaboration aims to advance the first-in-human Phase 1 clinical trials, a crucial step in the development of innovative treatments. Union Minister Shri J P Nadda hailed the agreement as a landmark achievement in […]

The Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR) has signed Memorandums of Agreement (MoAs) with both industry leaders and academic institutions. This strategic collaboration aims to advance the first-in-human Phase 1 clinical trials, a crucial step in the development of innovative treatments.

Union Minister Shri J P Nadda hailed the agreement as a landmark achievement in making cutting-edge treatments more affordable and accessible for every citizen. “This partnership is a crucial milestone in our journey towards ensuring that India achieves self-sufficiency in clinical development and enhances the growth of indigenous pharmaceutical innovations,” he stated.

More details awaited.