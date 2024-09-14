Home
Saturday, September 14, 2024
The Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR) has signed Memorandums of Agreement (MoAs) with both industry leaders and academic institutions. This strategic collaboration aims to advance the first-in-human Phase 1 clinical trials, a crucial step in the development of innovative treatments. Union Minister Shri J P Nadda hailed the agreement as a landmark achievement in […]

ICMR Partners with Industry and Academia to Propel First-in-Human Phase 1 Clinical Trials

The Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR) has signed Memorandums of Agreement (MoAs) with both industry leaders and academic institutions. This strategic collaboration aims to advance the first-in-human Phase 1 clinical trials, a crucial step in the development of innovative treatments.

Union Minister Shri J P Nadda hailed the agreement as a landmark achievement in making cutting-edge treatments more affordable and accessible for every citizen. “This partnership is a crucial milestone in our journey towards ensuring that India achieves self-sufficiency in clinical development and enhances the growth of indigenous pharmaceutical innovations,” he stated.

More details awaited.

academic institutions India Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR) indigenous pharmaceutical innovations Memorandums of Agreement (MoAs) Union Minister Shri J P Nadda

