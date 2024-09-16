Home
Monday, September 16, 2024
Iltija Mufti: The New Face of PDP In Jammu and Kashmir

Iltija Mufti is gearing up to make a splash in the upcoming Jammu and Kashmir Assembly elections as the People's Democratic Party (PDP) candidate for Bijbehara.

Iltija Mufti: The New Face of PDP In Jammu and Kashmir

Iltija Mufti, at 37, is set to make her mark in the upcoming Jammu and Kashmir Assembly elections as the People’s Democratic Party (PDP) candidate for Bijbehara. This constituency has historically been a stronghold for the Mufti family, adding a layer of significance to her candidacy.

In her bid for the Assembly, Iltija Mufti emphasizes her desire to be recognized not merely as the daughter of former Chief Minister Mehbooba Mufti but as an individual with her own vision and capabilities. She acknowledges the widespread anxiety among the residents regarding potential threats to their land and jobs, underscoring her commitment to addressing these concerns.

Early Life and Background

Iltija Mufti hails from a prominent political lineage in Jammu and Kashmir. She is the daughter of Mehbooba Mufti and the granddaughter of Mufti Mohammad Sayeed, the PDP founder. Raised amidst the region’s complex politics, Iltija’s early life was steeped in political discourse.

Her initial academic pursuits were outside the traditional political sphere. Iltija studied Political Science and International Relations, which provided her with a global perspective on political dynamics. This educational background has shaped her approach as a politician, bringing a fresh outlook to her role.

Entry into Politics

Iltija Mufti’s political career gained traction following the abrogation of Article 370 in August 2019. During this period, with her mother under detention and numerous leaders similarly restrained, Iltija took to managing her mother’s social media accounts. Through these platforms, she voiced strong opposition to the central government’s actions, quickly establishing herself as a prominent voice advocating for the rights of Jammu and Kashmir’s residents.

Her proactive stance and articulate representation during this time marked her transition from being known primarily as a political legacy to emerging as a significant political figure in her own right.

Read More: J&K Assembly Elections 2024: Key Candidates and the Challenges for BJP & Congress

Political Ideology and Vision

Iltija Mufti is recognized for her progressive stance and her advocacy for restoring Jammu and Kashmir’s special status. She supports the need for dialogue between the central government and the local population and aligns with PDP’s core principles of peace, reconciliation, and regional autonomy.

Economic and developmental issues are central to her agenda. She aims to address unemployment, infrastructure deficits, and limited opportunities for the youth. Her vision for the region includes fostering inclusivity and prosperity while preserving its unique identity.

Challenges and Controversies

Iltija Mufti’s political journey has not been without its challenges. Her vocal criticism of central government policies related to Kashmir has attracted opposition from various quarters. There have been claims that her political ascent is significantly influenced by her family’s legacy.

Nonetheless, Iltija has consistently focused on her commitment to the welfare of Jammu and Kashmir’s people. She maintains that her political ambitions are driven by a genuine desire to serve rather than by her family connections.

The 2024 Elections

In the 2024 Jammu and Kashmir elections, Iltija Mufti’s role is anticipated to be pivotal. Her candidacy is set against a backdrop of significant political shifts, including the abrogation of Article 370 and the restructuring of the state. This context adds complexity to her campaign.

Iltija is expected to resonate with both younger voters and the traditional PDP base. Her blend of modernity and deep understanding of regional issues positions her as a formidable contender. Analysts suggest her candidacy could revitalize the PDP, which has faced challenges recently.

Iltija Mufti’s political ascent represents a new chapter for both the PDP and the broader political landscape of Jammu and Kashmir. While she inherits a significant political legacy, her unique approach and dedication to her constituency will be crucial as she faces the forthcoming electoral challenges.

Also read: NewsX in Kashmir: Women Voters Surpass Men, So What Do They Want?

 

