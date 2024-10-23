Home
Thursday, October 24, 2024
India And Pakistan Renew Agreement On Kartarpur Corridor For 5 More Years

India and Pakistan have renewed their Kartarpur Corridor agreement for five years, ensuring uninterrupted access for Sikh pilgrims.

India And Pakistan Renew Agreement On Kartarpur Corridor For 5 More Years

India and Pakistan have formally agreed to extend the validity of the Sri Kartarpur Sahib Corridor for another five years. This decision was reached through diplomatic channels, as confirmed by the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA). The initial agreement, signed on October 24, 2019, was designed to facilitate the journey of Indian pilgrims to Gurdwara Darbar Sahib Kartarpur in Narowal, Pakistan, and was set to expire after five years.

The extension will ensure the uninterrupted operation of the Corridor, allowing Indian Sikh pilgrims continued access to this sacred site without hindrance. However, the MEA also highlighted ongoing concerns regarding the $20 service fee imposed by Pakistan on each pilgrim.

India has reiterated its request for Pakistan to eliminate this charge to make the pilgrimage more accessible. The Kartarpur Corridor, which spans approximately 4 kilometers, offers visa-free travel for Indian Sikh devotees visiting the gurdwara, the final resting place of Guru Nanak Dev, the founder of Sikhism. The corridor was inaugurated in November 2019 but faced a temporary suspension due to the COVID-19 pandemic, before reopening.

This recent development follows Indian External Affairs Minister S. Jaishankar’s visit to Pakistan for the Shanghai Cooperation Organisation (SCO) meeting on October 15-16, marking the first trip by an Indian Foreign Minister to Pakistan since December 2015. During this visit, Jaishankar and his Pakistani counterpart, Bilawal Bhutto Zardari, engaged in direct discussions, hinting at the potential revival of cricketing ties between the two nations. Their conversations represent a significant step toward fostering dialogue and cooperation, not just in religious contexts but also in broader diplomatic relations.

