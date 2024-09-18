INDIA Bloc Calls 24-Hour Bandh In Puducherry To Protest Power Tariff Hike And Pre-Paid Meters

Home
The INDIA bloc has announced a 24-hour bandh in Puducherry on Wednesday, protesting against the recent hike in power tariffs and the territorial government's decision to introduce pre-paid meters for electricity supply.

The INDIA bloc has announced a 24-hour bandh in Puducherry on Wednesday, protesting against the recent hike in power tariffs and the territorial government’s decision to introduce pre-paid meters for electricity supply.

In preparation for the bandh, classes for students in standards 1 through 8 have been suspended across all government and private schools, while classes for grades 9 to 12 will proceed as scheduled, according to reports from ANI.

Puducherry Congress chief and Lok Sabha MP V. Vaithilingam stated in a press release on Monday that the bandh also targets the AINRC-BJP coalition government’s plans to privatize the distribution of power supply.

Opposition leaders have expressed strong concerns about this proposed shift, arguing that privatization could jeopardize consumer interests. They fear that allowing private companies to manage power distribution will lead to increased tariffs and deprive farmers of free electricity.

The INDIA bloc emphasized that the current system, managed by the Department of Electricity, has not posed any issues, and they argue that privatizing power distribution would place essential resources at the mercy of private interests.

As tensions rise over the proposed changes in the energy sector, the opposition remains vocal, urging citizens to join the bandh in solidarity against what they describe as a detrimental policy shift.

