India Celebrates Its First-Ever National Space Day Today: A Tribute To ISRO’s Achievements

India is set to celebrate its first-ever National Space Day on Friday, with the theme “Touching Lives While Touching the Moon: India’s Space Saga.”

On August 23, 2023, India achieved a historic milestone when the Chandrayaan-3 lander completed a soft landing on the moon. This remarkable accomplishment made India the fourth country to achieve this feat and the first to land on the lunar South Pole. In recognition of this achievement, Prime Minister Narendra Modi has declared August 23 as National Space Day.

Union Ministers Hardeep Singh Puri, Nitin Gadkari, and Dr. Mansukh Mandaviya expressed their joy over India’s space achievements and gratitude towards PM Modi on the social media platform X.

“Today, we celebrate ISRO’s incredible journey on National Space Day. From transporting rocket components on bullock carts to landing on the Moon’s South Pole, India’s space program has reached new heights. With Indian Oil’s Cryogenics playing a key role, our space saga continues under PM @narendramodi ji’s visionary leadership as we prepare for Gaganyaan in 2024,” Hardeep Singh Puri posted on X.

“On this #NationalSpaceDay, let’s celebrate India’s cosmic strides, from #Chandrayaan-3’s lunar triumph to the awe-inspiring #Aditya-L1 #solar mission. We salute the brilliance of our scientists and the @isro crew who make India’s cosmic dreams a reality. With upcoming missions like #Gaganyaan, India is set to reach even greater heights. Here’s to our space pioneers and the boundless frontiers they continue to explore! Celebrate National Space Day on August 23, 2024! Theme: ‘Touching Lives While Touching the Moon: India’s Space Saga.’ Space exploration shapes our world and fuels our imagination. Join us in honoring the incredible journey of India’s space endeavors and their impact on our lives. Let’s come together with pride and celebrate this monumental day!” wrote Nitin Gadkari on X.

“As the nation comes together to celebrate #NationalSpaceDay, we fondly remember the historic achievement of our scientists. It marks a watershed moment in our quest for space exploration, and we remain committed to the goal of ‘Touching Lives While Touching the Moon,'” said Mansukh Mandaviya.

“Today, India celebrates its first National Space Day. Last year on this same day, the Chandrayaan-3 mission accomplished the soft landing of the Vikram Lander on the lunar surface. India became the fourth country in the world to land a rover on the moon and the first to land near the southern polar region,” the Ministry of Ports, Shipping, and Waterways posted on X.

