India’s Foreign Minister S. Jaishankar Meets His Polish Counterpart

External Affairs Minister S. Jaishankar met his Polish counterpart Radosław Sikorski on Thursday and held bilateral talks.

A good conversation this morning with FM @sikorskiradek of Poland. Discussed the Ukraine conflict, Indo- Pacific situation and bilateral cooperation. Confident that Prime Minister @narendramodi’s visit will give a fresh impetus to 🇮🇳 🇵🇱 ties. pic.twitter.com/KX1nIVYZPB — Dr. S. Jaishankar (@DrSJaishankar) August 22, 2024

Prime Minister Narendra Modi, along with External Affairs Minister S. Jaishankar, was officially welcomed at the Chancellery in Warsaw, Poland, on Thursday. During his visit, Modi met with Polish Prime Minister Donald Tusk to discuss strengthening ties between the two countries. This is Modi’s first visit to Poland as an Indian Prime Minister in 45 years. He will also meet President Andrzej Sebastian Duda and continue his trip to Kyiv, Ukraine.