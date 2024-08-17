India Sends Consignment Of Anti-Cancer Drugs To Syria

As a part of humanitarian assistance, India has sent a consignment of approximately 1,400 kilograms of anti-cancer drugs to Syria. Announced ministry of external affairs.

Taking to X, MEA spokesperson Randhir Jaiswal said ‘India sends humanitarian assistance to Syria. In keeping with its humanitarian commitments, India has dispatched anti-cancer drugs to Syria.’

Further, Jaiswal also reveals, the consignment consisting of 1400 kgs will aid both syrian government and people to fight the disease.

🇮🇳 sends humanitarian assistance to Syria. In keeping with its humanitarian commitments, India has despatched anti-cancer drugs to Syria. The consignment of approx 1400 kgs will support the Syrian government and its people combat the disease. pic.twitter.com/wHpZCEvhcZ — Randhir Jaiswal (@MEAIndia) August 16, 2024

Meanwhile, Syria and India have long enjoyed friendly relations, supported by deep-rooted people-to-people connections. The Indian Embassy in Syria has remained operational throughout the Syrian conflict, and many people visit India for tourism, business, and medical treatment.

Additionally as per official MEA release, India has also significantly contributed to the development of Syrian youth through scholarship schemes and training programs under the ITEC initiative.

(With Inputs From ANI)