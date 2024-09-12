Indian Army Officers Attacked During Picnic In Madhya Pradesh

Two Indian Army officers were brutally assaulted, and one of their female friends was allegedly raped while they were on a picnic in Indore district, Madhya Pradesh.

On Wednesday, two Indian Army officers were brutally assaulted, and one of their female friends was allegedly raped while they were on a picnic in Indore district, Madhya Pradesh. The incident, reported by PTI, has drawn significant attention and concern.

Details of the Assault

The two officers, aged 23 and 24, were undergoing the Young Officers (YO) course at the Infantry School in Mhow cantonment. They had gone out for a picnic on Tuesday with two female friends. Around 2 a.m. on Wednesday, a group of 6-7 unidentified men arrived at their picnic spot on the Mhow-Mandleshwar road and began attacking one of the officers and a female friend who were sitting in their car.

Response and Rescue Efforts

The commotion attracted the attention of the other officer and the remaining woman, who were situated on a nearby hilltop. The attackers then demanded a ransom of ₹10 lakh from the other officer. Seizing the opportunity, the officer contacted his seniors in Mhow, who alerted the local police.

Police Intervention: A police team was promptly dispatched to the scene; however, by the time they arrived, the attackers had already fled. The victims were subsequently transported to Mhow Civil Hospital, where medical examinations confirmed that one of the women had been raped.

Current Status and Investigation: Badgonda police station in-charge Lokendra Singh Hirore confirmed the details of the attack and ongoing investigation. Authorities are working to identify and apprehend the suspects involved in this violent crime.

Army’s Response

The Indian Army has yet to release an official statement regarding the incident. The focus is currently on providing support to the victims and assisting law enforcement in their investigation to ensure justice is served.

