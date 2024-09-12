Sanjay Raut Slams Chief Justice Chandrachud For Attending Ganesh Aarti With PM Modi

Shiv Sena (UBT) leader Sanjay Raut has expressed serious concerns about the impartiality of Chief Justice D.Y. Chandrachud following a high-profile event involving Prime Minister Narendra Modi. The controversy centers around the Chief Justice’s participation in Ganpati Puja at his residence, where he and PM Modi performed an Aarti together. This event has sparked a debate about potential conflicts of interest, particularly in light of ongoing legal matters involving the Maharashtra government.

PM Modi’s Visit to Chief Justice’s Residence

During the Ganpati festival, Prime Minister Modi visited Chief Justice Chandrachud’s residence, where they both took part in a traditional Aarti ceremony. This interaction has drawn criticism from various quarters, with Raut questioning why the Prime Minister, who is a key political figure, was involved in such a private event with the Chief Justice.

Raut’s Criticisms and Doubts

Sanjay Raut voiced his concerns through a series of statements. He highlighted the unusual nature of the Prime Minister’s visit, stating, “Look, it is Ganpati festival. How many people’s houses has the Prime Minister visited so far? I don’t have the information. Ganesh festival is celebrated in many places in Delhi, but the Prime Minister went to the Chief Justice’s house, and the Prime Minister and the Chief Justice together performed the Aarti.”

Implications for Maharashtra Case

Raut’s concerns are intensified by the fact that Chief Justice Chandrachud is overseeing a significant legal case involving the Maharashtra government. The case at hand includes a challenge by Shiv Sena (UBT) leader Sunil Prabhu against a ruling by Maharashtra Assembly Speaker Rahul Narwekar. Narwekar’s ruling recognized the Eknath Shinde-led faction as the ‘real’ Shiv Sena, a decision that has sparked considerable controversy.

Calls for Recusal

Raut has called for Chief Justice Chandrachud to recuse himself from the Maharashtra case, citing the visible interaction with the Prime Minister as a potential conflict of interest. He argues that the Chief Justice’s relationship with the head of the central government could cast doubt on the fairness of his judgments in cases involving the Maharashtra government.

Political Dynamics and Accusations

In his statements, Raut also criticized the ongoing fragmentation of political parties like the NCP and Shiv Sena, accusing the Prime Minister of trying to maintain the Maharashtra government to protect it. He reiterated his call for Chief Justice Chandrachud to distance himself from the case, suggesting that judges should recuse themselves from cases where there is perceived or actual connection with the parties involved.

The debate over Chief Justice Chandrachud’s impartiality continues to evolve, with Sanjay Raut’s accusations highlighting the broader political and legal tensions surrounding the Maharashtra case. As the Ganpati festival and its associated events have brought these issues into the spotlight, questions about the separation of powers and judicial impartiality remain at the forefront of public discourse.

