Indian Missions In Bangladesh Ensure Safe Return Of 778 Indian Nationals Amidst Escalating Situation

The Indian High Commission in Dhaka, along with Assistant High Commissions in Chittagong, Rajshahi, Sylhet, and Khulna, has been actively assisting Indian nationals to return home following recent developments in Bangladesh.

Working closely with local authorities, these offices are implementing measures to ensure safe travel to border crossing points along the India-Bangladesh International Border. The Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) is coordinating efforts with civil aviation, immigration, land ports, and BSF authorities to facilitate a smooth passage for Indian citizens.

Students Have Returned

To date, 778 Indian students have returned to India through various land ports, with an additional 200 students using regular flight services via Dhaka and Chittagong airports. The High Commission of India in Dhaka and Assistant High Commissions remain in constant communication with over 4000 students still in Bangladesh, providing necessary assistance. Requests from Nepali and Bhutanese students for assistance with border crossings into India have also been accommodated.

The High Commission and Assistant High Commissions maintain regular contact with Bangladeshi authorities to ensure the safety and security of Indian nationals and students. Security escorts have been arranged, when needed, for road travel during repatriation via selected land ports. In Dhaka, coordination efforts extend to civil aviation authorities and commercial airlines to ensure uninterrupted flight services for Indians returning home from Dhaka and Chittagong.