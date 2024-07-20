Congress MP Gaurav Gogoi Rebukes Assam CM's Remark on Rahul Gandhi

Congress MP Gaurav Gogoi has sharply responded to Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma’s controversial remark suggesting that Rahul Gandhi should be the brand ambassador for population control. Gogoi criticized the statement as an example of the BJP’s reliance on communal politics, especially following elections.

Himanta Biswa Sarma’s Controversial Statement

Assam CM Himanta Biswa Sarma sparked controversy with his recent comment on population control.”If Rahul Gandhi (Leader of Opposition) becomes the brand ambassador of population control, it will work very fast,” Sarma said. “You don’t need to get married and give birth to 12 children to become a brand ambassador. You go to a Muslim village today with two names — Himanta Biswa Sarma or Rahul Gandhi — everyone will say they will listen to what Rahul Gandhi says.”

Gaurav Gogoi’s Rebuttal

In a strong counter, Congress MP Gaurav Gogoi accused the BJP of resorting to communal politics to distract from their governance issues. “After the elections, the BJP is in Dharam Sankat, and they are resorting to communal politics,” Gogoi stated. He emphasized that the new generation of voters is increasingly rejecting communal rhetoric in favor of more substantive political discourse.

Gogoi also pointed out the discrepancy between Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s earlier promises and the current political tactics employed by the BJP. “PM Modi talked about manifesto and mangalsutra politics, but now we see a shift towards divisive strategies,” he remarked.

Public Reaction and Political Climate

The exchange between Sarma and Gogoi underscores the heightened political tensions in India. As the country grapples with various socio-economic challenges, political leaders are increasingly using provocative statements to galvanize support and distract from pressing issues.

Political analysts suggest that such remarks may be a strategy to polarize voters along communal lines, a tactic that has been seen in previous election cycles. However, there is a growing sentiment among younger voters against such divisive politics, which could influence future electoral outcomes.