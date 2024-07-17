One Dead, Eight Indians Among Nine Rescued From Oil Tanker Capsized In Oman

A day after an oil tanker capsized off the coast of Oman, a crew member was found dead, and nine others, including eight Indians, were rescued by the warship INS Teg during search operations on Wednesday.

The rescue operation is underway in search of the other crew members. However it is known by the sources that a crew member rescued is an Sri Lankan national.

In a post on social media platform X, Spokesperson of the Indian Navy stated, “The #SearchAndRescue by Indian & Omani assets is being undertaken in challenging weather conditions as the area is experiencing rough sea & strong winds.”

The Indian Navy reported that in addition to INS Teg, it has deployed a P-18 long-range maritime surveillance aircraft to search for 16 missing crew members, including 13 Indians. These crew members went missing when the oil tanker MT Prestige Falcon capsized about 25 nautical miles southeast of Ras Madrakah, near the port town of Duqm, on Monday.

The Indian Embassy in Muscat stated that it is coordinating search and rescue operations with Omani authorities.

However, the center has not confirmed whether the oil or oil products on the vessel are leaking into the sea or if the vessel has stabilized after capsizing.

