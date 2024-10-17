Home
Explore
Settings

Settings

×

Reading Mode

Adjust the reading mode to suit your reading needs.

Font Size

Fix the font size to suit your reading preferences

Language

Select the language of your choice. NewsX reports are available in 11 global languages.
Select Language
Thursday, October 17, 2024
Live Tv
we-woman
Advertisement

India’s Airlines Set To Operate 25,007 Flights Weekly This Winter!

This represents a 3% increase from the current summer schedule, which saw 24,275 flights from 125 airports, and a 5.37% rise compared to the winter schedule of 2023.

India’s Airlines Set To Operate 25,007 Flights Weekly This Winter!

Indian airlines are set to operate 25,007 flights weekly to and from 124 airports as part of the winter schedule starting October 27, according to the Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA). This represents a 3% increase from the current summer schedule, which saw 24,275 flights from 125 airports, and a 5.37% rise compared to the winter schedule of 2023.

The winter schedule will run from October 27, 2024, to March 29, 2025. Notably, Pondicherry airport is being proposed for operations by scheduled airlines, while flights from Pakyong and Tezpur airports will be suspended during this period.

IndiGo will operate the majority of the domestic departures, with 13,691 weekly flights, marking a 4.91% increase from the summer schedule’s 13,050 flights.

The Tata Group, which encompasses Air India, Air India Express, and Vistara, will collectively manage 7,611 weekly departures this winter. Air India plans 2,586 departures, up 13.52% from 2,278, while Air India Express will increase to 2,832 flights, a 16.21% rise from 2,437. In contrast, Vistara will reduce its weekly departures to 2,193, down 5.64% from 2,324.

Budget airline SpiceJet is expected to decrease its flights to 1,297 per week, down 21.73% from 1,657 in the summer. Akasa Air, however, is set to increase its operations to 989 departures weekly, reflecting a 9.52% growth from the summer schedule.

MUST READ: In a first, ‘Kanda Express’ train to roll into Delhi on October 20

Filed under

Air India Air India Express and Vistara DGCA indigo Tata Group
Advertisement

Also Read

Veteran Canadian Filmmaker Alvin Rakoff Dies At 97

Veteran Canadian Filmmaker Alvin Rakoff Dies At 97

Yahya Sinwar Killed? Israel Conducts DNA Tests Amid Rising Tensions

Yahya Sinwar Killed? Israel Conducts DNA Tests Amid Rising Tensions

The Butcher Of Khan Younis: Yahya Sinwar, The Orchestrator of October 7 Attacks

The Butcher Of Khan Younis: Yahya Sinwar, The Orchestrator of October 7 Attacks

What Is F80’s Top Speed And How Much Will It Cost? Know All About Ferrari’s First Supercar In 11 Years

What Is F80’s Top Speed And How Much Will It Cost? Know All About Ferrari’s...

Who Is Yahya Sinwar? The Leader Shaping Hamas’s Future

Who Is Yahya Sinwar? The Leader Shaping Hamas’s Future

Entertainment

Veteran Canadian Filmmaker Alvin Rakoff Dies At 97

Veteran Canadian Filmmaker Alvin Rakoff Dies At 97

Angelina Jolie To Be Honoured With Maltin Modern Master Award At Santa Barbara International Film

Angelina Jolie To Be Honoured With Maltin Modern Master Award At Santa Barbara International Film

26 Years Of ‘Kuch Kuch Hota Hai’: Behind-The-Scenes Moments Shared By Sana Saeed

26 Years Of ‘Kuch Kuch Hota Hai’: Behind-The-Scenes Moments Shared By Sana Saeed

Kangana Ranaut’s ‘Emergency’: Changes Made In Film For Censor Board Aproval Revealed

Kangana Ranaut’s ‘Emergency’: Changes Made In Film For Censor Board Aproval Revealed

Who Is Neelam Gill? 29-Year Old Brit-Indian Who Walked Amongst Gigi Hadid, Tyra Banks In Victoria Secret’s Comeback Show

Who Is Neelam Gill? 29-Year Old Brit-Indian Who Walked Amongst Gigi Hadid, Tyra Banks In

Advertisement

Lifestyle

Karwa Chauth 2024: Romantic Tips for Couples Staying Miles Apart This Festive Season

Karwa Chauth 2024: Romantic Tips for Couples Staying Miles Apart This Festive Season

Diwali 2024: 12 Lakh Diyas To Illuminate Varanasi Ghats in Grand Display

Diwali 2024: 12 Lakh Diyas To Illuminate Varanasi Ghats in Grand Display

World Food Day 2024: Join the Nutrient Revolution Against Hunger

World Food Day 2024: Join the Nutrient Revolution Against Hunger

Unable To Enjoy A weekend Away From Work? You Might Be Suffering From THIS Mental Health Condition

Unable To Enjoy A weekend Away From Work? You Might Be Suffering From THIS Mental

How Weather Affects Mood And Morality, A Psychological Perspective

How Weather Affects Mood And Morality, A Psychological Perspective

Advertisement
mail logo

Subscribe to receive the day's headlines from NewsX straight in your inbox