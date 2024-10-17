India’s Airlines Set To Operate 25,007 Flights Weekly This Winter!

This represents a 3% increase from the current summer schedule, which saw 24,275 flights from 125 airports, and a 5.37% rise compared to the winter schedule of 2023.

Indian airlines are set to operate 25,007 flights weekly to and from 124 airports as part of the winter schedule starting October 27, according to the Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA). This represents a 3% increase from the current summer schedule, which saw 24,275 flights from 125 airports, and a 5.37% rise compared to the winter schedule of 2023.

The winter schedule will run from October 27, 2024, to March 29, 2025. Notably, Pondicherry airport is being proposed for operations by scheduled airlines, while flights from Pakyong and Tezpur airports will be suspended during this period.

IndiGo will operate the majority of the domestic departures, with 13,691 weekly flights, marking a 4.91% increase from the summer schedule’s 13,050 flights.

The Tata Group, which encompasses Air India, Air India Express, and Vistara, will collectively manage 7,611 weekly departures this winter. Air India plans 2,586 departures, up 13.52% from 2,278, while Air India Express will increase to 2,832 flights, a 16.21% rise from 2,437. In contrast, Vistara will reduce its weekly departures to 2,193, down 5.64% from 2,324.

Budget airline SpiceJet is expected to decrease its flights to 1,297 per week, down 21.73% from 1,657 in the summer. Akasa Air, however, is set to increase its operations to 989 departures weekly, reflecting a 9.52% growth from the summer schedule.

