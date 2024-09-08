Tuesday, September 10, 2024

India’s Paralympic Triumph: Record-Breaking 29 Medals at Paris 2024 Games

India achieved a record-breaking 29 medals at the Paris 2024 Paralympic Games, including 7 golds, marking the nation’s best-ever Paralympic campaign.

1-1.jpg

Nitesh Kumar, Men's singles SL3 (Badminton) , Sumit Antil, Javelin throw F64 (Athletics), Praveen Kumar, Men's high jump T64 (Athletics) (L TO R)
2-1.jpg

Manish Narwal, Men's 10m air pistol SH1 (Shooting), Suhas Yathiraj, Men's singles SL4 (Badminton), Ajeet Singh, Men's javelin throw F46 (Athletics), (L to R)
3-3.jpg

Preethi Pal, Women's 200m T35 (Athletics), Kapil Parmar, Men's -60kg J1 (Judo), Hokato Hotozhe Sema, Men's shot put F57 (Athletics), (L to R)

India’s Paralympic team achieved their most successful campaign ever at the Paris 2024 Paralympic Games, winning 29 medals, including 7 golds, 9 silvers, and 13 bronzes. India finished 18th in the overall medal standings, outperforming countries such as Switzerland, South Korea, and Belgium.

Navdeep Singh’s Javelin Gold Highlights India’s Success

India’s 29th and final medal came through Navdeep Singh, who clinched gold in the men’s javelin throw (F41). Originally earning a silver medal, Singh’s result was upgraded to gold after Iran’s Beit Sadegh was disqualified, making Navdeep’s win one of the key moments for India in the Games.

Shooter Avani Lekhara Defends Title, Thulasimathi Murugesan Makes History

Shooter Avani Lekhara continued her dominance by winning her second consecutive Paralympic gold in the women’s 10m air rifle standing SH1. Thulasimathi Murugesan became the first Indian woman to secure a para-badminton medal with her silver win in women’s singles SU5.

Track and Field Dominates with 17 Medals

India’s athletes shone in track and field, contributing 17 medals to the overall tally. Preethi Pal made history as the first Indian woman to win an athletics medal, with two bronze finishes in the 100m and 200m (T35) events. Meanwhile, Sumit Antil defended his men’s javelin throw F64 title, breaking the world record multiple times.

Rising Stars in Archery and Club Throw

India’s archery talent emerged strongly, with Harvinder Singh becoming the country’s first Paralympic gold medallist in archery. Sheetal Devi, just 17 years old, won bronze in the mixed team compound event, marking her as a promising future star. In the men’s club throw F51, Dharambir claimed gold, setting an Asian record with a throw of 34.92m.

A Bright Future for India’s Paralympic Movement

The outstanding performance of India’s Paralympians at the Paris 2024 Games is a testament to the country’s growing prominence in para-sports. With Los Angeles 2028 on the horizon, the momentum from Paris is expected to inspire a new generation of athletes and pave the way for even greater success.

Tags:

India Paralympic 2024 India wins 29 medals Paris Paralympics 2024

