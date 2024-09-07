The derailment occurred at around 5:40 am, but fortunately, no passengers were injured, according to railway officials.

In an early morning incident, two coaches of the Indore-Jabalpur Express derailed as the train approached Jabalpur station in Madhya Pradesh on Saturday. The derailment occurred at around 5:40 am, but fortunately, no passengers were injured, according to railway officials.

The derailment took place when the train was moving at a slow speed of 5 kmph, making its way towards platform number 6 at Jabalpur station, which falls under the West Central Railway (WCR) zone. Harshit Shrivastava, the Chief Public Relations Officer of WCR, confirmed that the slow speed likely minimized any potential damage or injuries.

A committee has been formed to investigate the cause of the derailment. While the exact reason is still under investigation, restoration work is currently underway. Despite the derailment, railway traffic on the route has not been disrupted, and efforts are being made to re-rail the affected coaches.

This incident highlights the importance of safety measures in place, as quick action helped avoid injuries and minimized disruption.

