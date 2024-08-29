INS Arighat: Key Facts About India’s Second Nuclear Missile Submarine

INS Arighat, named for its meaning ‘destroyer of enemies,’ follows the INS Arihant and represents a major advancement in India's maritime deterrence strategy.

India’s naval capabilities are set for a significant upgrade as Defence Minister Rajnath Singh will officially commission the country’s second nuclear-powered ballistic missile submarine (SSBN), INS Arighat (S-3), in Visakhapatnam. This advancement marks a pivotal moment for India’s strategic defense, enhancing its maritime deterrence capabilities.

INS Arighat: A Milestone in India’s Naval Strategy

The commissioning of INS Arighat is a landmark event, as it establishes India as one of the few nations with a robust SSBN fleet. The event will see the presence of top officials, including Naval Staff Admiral Dinesh Tripathi, Vice Admiral Suraj Berry, head of Indian strategic command, and key representatives from the Defence Research and Development Organisation (DRDO).

Key Specifications and Capabilities

Naming Significance : INS Arighat is named after the ancient Sanskrit term meaning ‘destroyer of enemies,’ reflecting India’s commitment to a potent maritime deterrent.

: INS Arighat is named after the ancient Sanskrit term meaning ‘destroyer of enemies,’ reflecting India’s commitment to a potent maritime deterrent. Arihant-Class Submarine: INS Arighat is the second vessel of the Arihant-class, following the INS Arihant, which entered service in August 2016. This new addition strengthens the country’s strategic underwater capabilities.

MUST READ: Rajasthan Govt Announces Pension Hike For State Employees: What You Need to Know

Construction and Power : The submarine has been under development since 2017 at the Ship Building Centre (SBC) in Visakhapatnam. It is powered by 83 MW pressurised light-water reactors, enabling prolonged underwater endurance, a critical feature for modern SSBNs.

: The submarine has been under development since 2017 at the Ship Building Centre (SBC) in Visakhapatnam. It is powered by 83 MW pressurised light-water reactors, enabling prolonged underwater endurance, a critical feature for modern SSBNs. Dimensions and Speed: With a displacement of 6,000 tonnes and a length of 112 metres, INS Arighat boasts impressive speed capabilities, reaching up to 12–15 knots (22–28 km/h) on the surface and 24 knots (44 km/h) while submerged.

Strategic Implications for India

The induction of INS Arighat into the Indian Navy’s fleet significantly enhances India’s strategic deterrence. It complements the existing INS Arihant, bolstering the nation’s second-strike capability and reinforcing its defense posture in the Indian Ocean Region.

Looking Ahead

The commissioning of INS Arighat not only marks a technological achievement but also symbolizes India’s growing prowess in maritime defense. As India continues to expand and modernize its naval fleet, INS Arighat stands as a testament to the country’s advancing defense capabilities and strategic foresight.

This new development is a crucial step in India’s quest for a formidable maritime deterrent and ensures that the Indian Navy remains a potent force in the region.

ALSO READ: Uncertainty Looms Over BSF Meeting with Bangladesh Counterpart