Home
Explore
Settings

Settings

×

Reading Mode

Adjust the reading mode to suit your reading needs.

Font Size

Fix the font size to suit your reading preferences

Language

Select the language of your choice. NewsX reports are available in 11 global languages.
Select Language
Tuesday, October 8, 2024
Live Tv
we-woman

‘Is BJP trying to build pressure?’: Congress Raises Concerns Over Slow Update of Election Results in Haryana

The Congress party has raised concern regarding the apparent slowdown in the updating of assembly election results on the ECI website.

‘Is BJP trying to build pressure?’: Congress Raises Concerns Over Slow Update of Election Results in Haryana

The Congress party has raised alarm bells regarding the apparent slowdown in the updating of assembly election results on the Election Commission of India (ECI) website. On Tuesday, Congress General Secretary Jairam Ramesh took to X (formerly Twitter) to voice his concerns, stating, “Like the Lok Sabha elections, in Haryana we are again witnessing slowing down of uploading up-to-date trends on the ECI website. Is the BJP trying to build pressure on administration by sharing outdated and misleading trends @ECISVEEP?”

Mismatch in Reported Data

Congress leader Pawan Khera further echoed these concerns in an interview with ANI. He pointed out a discrepancy between the actual number of counted rounds and the data being broadcast on television. “There is a mismatch in the actual number of rounds counted and the number of rounds being shown on the television through the Election Commission data. The EC data is lagging behind; they are still showing 4th or the 5th round data while 11 rounds have been counted,” Khera noted. He added that the party has reached out to the Election Commission for clarification, questioning whether the delays in data updates are intended to exert pressure on local administration.

“In J&K, you are getting live data with every round counted, but in Haryana, it is not so,” he remarked.

Current Election Results in Haryana

According to the latest updates from the Election Commission of India, the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) appears poised to form the government in Haryana for the third consecutive time. The BJP is currently leading in 50 out of the 90 assembly seats. Meanwhile, the Congress, which is aiming to reclaim power after a decade, is leading in 35 seats.

Confidence from Congress Leadership

Former Haryana Chief Minister Bhupinder Singh Hooda expressed confidence in the Congress’s chances, stating, “No doubt, Congress is going to form the government with a huge margin. The party will decide (CM face). Congress will bring its own majority. The credit goes to all the party leaders including Rahul Gandhi, Sonia Gandhi, Mallikarjun Kharge, and most importantly to the people of Haryana.”

Jammu and Kashmir Election Results

In related news, the Election Commission has reported that the Congress-National Conference alliance is currently leading in 43 out of 90 seats in Jammu and Kashmir, while the BJP is ahead in 26 constituencies.

As the election results continue to unfold, the Congress party remains vigilant about the accuracy and timeliness of the data being released by the Election Commission, emphasizing the importance of transparency in the electoral process.

MUST READ: J&K Assembly Polls Result 2024: When And Where To Watch Live Coverage   

Filed under

congress Election Commission of India (ECI) Election Results 2024 haryana Haryana Assembly Results 2024 J&K Election 2024 Results Live

Also Read

Haryana Elections: Senior Congress leader Bhupinder Singh Hooda Wins, says “Will do The Final Goal”

Haryana Elections: Senior Congress leader Bhupinder Singh Hooda Wins, says “Will do The Final Goal”

Congress Breaks 19 Years Of Exile After Vinesh Phogat Wins Julana

Congress Breaks 19 Years Of Exile After Vinesh Phogat Wins Julana

Cardi B Hits Back At Trolls Over Plastic Surgery Rumours: This Is How My Body Really Looks Like

Cardi B Hits Back At Trolls Over Plastic Surgery Rumours: This Is How My Body...

Nam Dinh Is All Set To Host India-Vietnam Friendly

Nam Dinh Is All Set To Host India-Vietnam Friendly

Shakti Rani Sharma’s Political Rise: From Ambala’s First Woman Mayor to BJP’s Victory in Kalka

Shakti Rani Sharma’s Political Rise: From Ambala’s First Woman Mayor to BJP’s Victory in Kalka

Entertainment

Cardi B Hits Back At Trolls Over Plastic Surgery Rumours: This Is How My Body Really Looks Like

Cardi B Hits Back At Trolls Over Plastic Surgery Rumours: This Is How My Body

Madhura Naik Opens Up On Family’s Encounter With Hamas Terrorists

Madhura Naik Opens Up On Family’s Encounter With Hamas Terrorists

Michael Bay To Direct Will Smith’s ‘Fast and Loose’?

Michael Bay To Direct Will Smith’s ‘Fast and Loose’?

When And Where To Watch National Film Awards 2024 Live

When And Where To Watch National Film Awards 2024 Live

Cissy Houston, Grammy Award Winner And Whitney Houston’s Mother, Dies At 91

Cissy Houston, Grammy Award Winner And Whitney Houston’s Mother, Dies At 91

Lifestyle

Navratri 2024: Worshipping Maa Kushmanda, Its Significance & Puja Vidhi Explained

Navratri 2024: Worshipping Maa Kushmanda, Its Significance & Puja Vidhi Explained

Navratri 2024: Worshipping Maa Chandraghanta, Its Significance Explained, Check Shubh Muhurat

Navratri 2024: Worshipping Maa Chandraghanta, Its Significance Explained, Check Shubh Muhurat

Embark On A Spiritual Journey: Book Your Mount Kailash Pilgrimage, Check Details

Embark On A Spiritual Journey: Book Your Mount Kailash Pilgrimage, Check Details

Travel Smart: How to Safeguard Your Cabin Baggage

Travel Smart: How to Safeguard Your Cabin Baggage

Meesho’s Festival Sale Breaks Records, Doubles Day 1 Orders

Meesho’s Festival Sale Breaks Records, Doubles Day 1 Orders

mail logo

Subscribe to receive the day's headlines from NewsX straight in your inbox