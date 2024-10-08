‘Is BJP trying to build pressure?’: Congress Raises Concerns Over Slow Update of Election Results in Haryana

The Congress party has raised concern regarding the apparent slowdown in the updating of assembly election results on the ECI website.

The Congress party has raised alarm bells regarding the apparent slowdown in the updating of assembly election results on the Election Commission of India (ECI) website. On Tuesday, Congress General Secretary Jairam Ramesh took to X (formerly Twitter) to voice his concerns, stating, “Like the Lok Sabha elections, in Haryana we are again witnessing slowing down of uploading up-to-date trends on the ECI website. Is the BJP trying to build pressure on administration by sharing outdated and misleading trends @ECISVEEP?”

Mismatch in Reported Data

Congress leader Pawan Khera further echoed these concerns in an interview with ANI. He pointed out a discrepancy between the actual number of counted rounds and the data being broadcast on television. “There is a mismatch in the actual number of rounds counted and the number of rounds being shown on the television through the Election Commission data. The EC data is lagging behind; they are still showing 4th or the 5th round data while 11 rounds have been counted,” Khera noted. He added that the party has reached out to the Election Commission for clarification, questioning whether the delays in data updates are intended to exert pressure on local administration.

“In J&K, you are getting live data with every round counted, but in Haryana, it is not so,” he remarked.

Current Election Results in Haryana

According to the latest updates from the Election Commission of India, the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) appears poised to form the government in Haryana for the third consecutive time. The BJP is currently leading in 50 out of the 90 assembly seats. Meanwhile, the Congress, which is aiming to reclaim power after a decade, is leading in 35 seats.

Confidence from Congress Leadership

Former Haryana Chief Minister Bhupinder Singh Hooda expressed confidence in the Congress’s chances, stating, “No doubt, Congress is going to form the government with a huge margin. The party will decide (CM face). Congress will bring its own majority. The credit goes to all the party leaders including Rahul Gandhi, Sonia Gandhi, Mallikarjun Kharge, and most importantly to the people of Haryana.”

Jammu and Kashmir Election Results

In related news, the Election Commission has reported that the Congress-National Conference alliance is currently leading in 43 out of 90 seats in Jammu and Kashmir, while the BJP is ahead in 26 constituencies.

As the election results continue to unfold, the Congress party remains vigilant about the accuracy and timeliness of the data being released by the Election Commission, emphasizing the importance of transparency in the electoral process.