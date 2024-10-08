Haryana And Jammu & Kashmir Assembly Elections: Jalebi Trends As Congress Workers Get Trolled For Celebrating Early

Heightened security measures were in place at counting centers to maintain order, and candidates and their representatives were permitted inside the strong rooms where the votes were counted, though mobile phones were strictly prohibited.

As the vote counting for the Haryana and Jammu & Kashmir Assembly elections began on Tuesday, early trends showed a strong lead for Congress candidates in both states.

In celebration, Congress supporters marked the occasion with traditional sweets like laddoos and jalebis, accompanied by lively music from dhols and enthusiastic chants.

Congress Workers Celebrate

By 9:30 AM, Congress had taken the lead in 18 constituencies in Haryana and 33 in Jammu & Kashmir. Scenes outside the party headquarters showed Congress worker Jagdish Sharma and others distributing sweets as the results started coming in.

Sharma commented, “This is Haryana’s famous jalebi. We’ve also brought laddoos, and if they symbolize victory, that’s even better. Today, the entire state of Haryana is with Rahul Gandhi.”

Party workers credited their positive outlook to Rahul Gandhi’s Bharat Jodo Yatra and Nyay Yatra, initiatives focused on championing the rights of farmers, women, and laborers while promoting unity across communities.

Sharma further stated, “Even BJP supporters are congratulating us. This is a victory of truth over lies. The public values Rahul Gandhi’s work for farmers, women, and laborers, and we are confident of winning in both Haryana and Jammu & Kashmir.”

The counting began at 8 AM. In Jammu & Kashmir, the elections spanned 90 constituencies over three phases between September 18 and October 1. Haryana’s voting concluded on October 5.

Meanwhile, Haryana Chief Minister Nayab Singh Saini expressed his confidence in securing a third consecutive term for the BJP, emphasizing the party’s dedication to service, as opposed to what he described as Congress’s focus on power. “I’m certain our ten years of sincere governance will bring us victory,” he said after praying at the Shri Dakshin Mukhi Hanuman Temple.

To ensure smooth proceedings, the Haryana Chief Electoral Officer established 93 counting centers across 22 districts, with 90 observers overseeing the process. Real-time updates will be provided throughout the count.

In Jammu & Kashmir, National Conference Vice President Omar Abdullah expressed optimism for favorable results, wishing his party colleagues well as the votes were tallied. The Election Commission reported a 63.88% voter turnout in the Union Territory, with the third phase seeing the highest turnout at 69.69%.

Internet Trolls For Early Celebration

