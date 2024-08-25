Jalandhar Police Break Up Multi-State Bank Cheque Fraud Syndicate, Five Arrested

In a significant development, the Jalandhar Commissionerate Police has successfully dismantled a multi-state bank cheque fraud syndicate, arresting five individuals across three states on Sunday.

The fraudulent network targeted victims in six states: Punjab, Haryana, Himachal Pradesh, Uttar Pradesh, West Bengal, and Karnataka. The police have identified 61 separate scams and seized 19 bank accounts linked to the operation.

Jalandhar Police Commissioner Swapan Sharma commented, “Our initial investigation reveals that the accused’s network spans across six states. They operate by opening bank accounts in the names of unsuspecting individuals and then depositing fraudulent cheques into these accounts.”

Punjab Police Director General Gaurav Yadav highlighted the operation on social media, stating, “In a major breakthrough, the Jalandhar Commissionerate Police has dismantled a multi-state bank cheque fraud syndicate, arresting five individuals from three states. The fraud impacted six states: Punjab, Haryana, Himachal Pradesh, Uttar Pradesh, West Bengal, and Karnataka. A total of 61 scams have been identified, 19 bank accounts seized, and incriminating items recovered. The Punjab Police remains dedicated to combating cyber crimes and safeguarding public finances, following instructions from Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann.”

(With ANI Inputs)

