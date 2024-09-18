Jammu And Kashmir Assembly Elections: 34 Candidates Withdraw Candidature Leaving 415 For The Final Fray In Phase 3

16 candidates have withdrawn their nomination in Kupwara district, followed by 6 in Baramulla district, 4 each in Jammu district and Bandipora district, 3 in Kathua district, and 1 in Udhampur district, while no candidates withdrew their nomination in Samba district, the official added.

On the last day of the withdrawal of nomination papers for the third and final phase of the forthcoming Jammu and Kashmir Assembly Elections 2024 in the 40 Assembly Constituencies, 34 candidates withdrew their candidature in the office of respective returning officers across seven districts on Tuesday, leaving 415 candidates in the final poll fray, the Jammu and Kashmir Chief Electoral Officer said.

The Office of the Chief Electoral Officer informed that out of the total 449 valid nominations, 34 candidates withdrew their nominations by the last date of withdrawal, Tuesday, 17 September.

Following this, 415 validly nominated candidates now remain in fray for the 40 Assembly constituencies where polling will be held, where polling will be held in the third phase on October 1, the official said.

In total, 109 candidates remain in the final electoral fray in Jammu district, followed by 101 in Baramulla district, 59 in Kupwara district, 42 in Bandipora district, 37 in Udhampur district, and 35 in Kathua district, while 32 candidates remain in the final fray in Samba district.

Notably, 486 candidates had filed their nomination papers before the respective returning officers in 40 Assembly constituencies till the last date of filing the nominations on September 12. Out of these, the nomination papers of 449 candidates were found valid during the scrutiny held on September 13, and now, with the withdrawal of 34 candidates, 415 candidates now remain in the final electoral fray for phase 3.

With this, a total of 873 candidates will be in the final fray in the Assembly Elections for 90 assembly constituencies, including 219 candidates for 24 assembly seats in the first phase, 239 candidates for 26 seats in the second phase, and 415 candidates for 40 seats in the final phase, the official added.

