Jammu And Kashmir: Indian Forces Foil Infiltration Bid in Kupwara, Neutralize Three Terrorists

In a significant operation aimed at safeguarding the Line of Control (LoC) and preventing destabilizing activities, the Indian Army successfully neutralized three hardcore foreign terrorists attempting to infiltrate across the LoC in the Keran Sector of Kupwara District, Jammu and Kashmir.

According to officials, the operation unfolded during the night of July 13-14 following credible intelligence inputs about terrorists planning to disrupt peace in the region, particularly targeting the ongoing Amarnath Yatra pilgrimage.

Brigadier NR Kulkarni, Commander of the 268th Infantry Brigade in the Keran Sector, elaborated on the encounter, stating, “We received specific intelligence from our agencies, supported by the Jammu and Kashmir Police, indicating the presence of a mixed group of foreign terrorists attempting infiltration through the dense forests and thick undergrowth along the nallahs in the Keran Sector.”

He further explained, “In response, multiple ambushes were set up jointly by the Army, Border Security Force (BSF), and Jammu and Kashmir Police along the anticipated infiltration routes. We maintained vigilant surveillance over the entire area. Exploiting the cover of dense foliage and low visibility, the terrorists managed to cross the LoC and were advancing towards the security fence.”

Highlighting the preparedness of the terrorists, Brigadier Kulkarni noted, “The infiltrators were heavily armed and well-trained, equipped with sophisticated weaponry.”

“In a fierce exchange of fire that ensued, our forces successfully neutralized all three terrorists. Following the operation, a thorough search of the area was conducted, leading to the recovery of significant quantities of arms, ammunition, and other war-like stores,” he added.

The operation not only thwarted the immediate threat posed by the infiltrating terrorists but also underscored the Indian Army’s proactive measures to maintain peace and security in the sensitive border region. The successful operation was a result of coordinated efforts and timely intelligence sharing between multiple security agencies operating in the area.

