Jammu & Kashmir: BSF Thwarts Infiltration Attempt In RS Pura

The Border Security Force (BSF) has successfully thwarted an infiltration attempt along the international border in the RS Pura sector of Jammu, recovering a significant cache of weapons.

Details of the Operation

In the early hours of September 21-22, 2024, vigilant BSF troops observed suspicious movement near the BSF fence in the RS Pura border area. Acting swiftly, the alert personnel prevented the intruder from breaching the security perimeter.

Weapons Recovered

The operation resulted in the recovery of several weapons, including:

– One AK-47 rifle

-Two pistols

– 4 mm and 9 mm rounds of ammunition

This significant haul underscores the continuous threat posed by infiltration attempts in the region.

Previous Infiltration Attempt

Just days earlier, on September 16, the BSF had foiled another infiltration attempt along the international border in the Amritsar district of Punjab. During that incident, a Pakistani intruder was killed after he attempted to cross the boundary near Ratankhurd village. Security forces had fired upon him when he failed to stop despite warnings.

Currency Recovered

In addition to the weapons, the BSF also recovered Rs 270 in Pakistani currency, including one half-torn note of 10 rupees. This finding adds to the evidence of cross-border activities and potential financing linked to infiltration attempts.

The recent operations by the BSF highlight their ongoing commitment to securing India’s borders and countering infiltration attempts. The recovery of arms and currency serves as a reminder of the challenges faced by security forces in maintaining peace and security in sensitive border areas.

