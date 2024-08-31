J&K Assembly Election: BJP’s Ally JD(U) Pledges To Free Stone Pelters & Political Detainees

Ahead of 2024 J&k assembly election, a key ally of the Bharatiya Janata Party-led NDA Janata Dal (United) has pledged to release stone pelters and political prisoners in its manifesto for the upcoming elections.

In their manifesto, it said “Review cases and facilitate the release of political prisoners and stone pelters to promote peace and reconciliation.”

Further, the party’s state unit has also written to the Union home ministry, requesting a review of the cases involving stone pelters and their release from prison.

“We have information on 840 stone pelters from various parts of the Valley who are currently in jail. They were detained either during the National Conference or the Peoples’ Democratic Party’s tenure.” said JD(U) state president GM Shaheen.

He also alleged that previous administrations were involved in a network that arrested youths for financial gain, prompting the party to seek a case review from the home ministry.

“We have promised our people their release, and the party is actively pursuing this with the Centre. We have also requested government intervention for political prisoners.” said party’s president.

Earlier On May, Union Home Minister Amit Shah stated that the Narendra Modi government had not only targeted terrorists but also dismantled the terror ecosystem, resulting in a significant reduction in terror incidents across the country.

Quoting PTI, Amit Shah said “In Kashmir, we have decided that if someone joins a terrorist organization, their family members will not receive any government job. Similarly, if someone engages in stone pelting, their family members will also be barred from government employment.”

Meanwhile, the 2024 J&K assembly is set to be held on three phases:- First phase (September 18), Second Phase (September 25) & Third phase (October 1). The counting of votes will take place on October 4.