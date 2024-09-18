J&K Elections 2024: ‘We Only Want The Situation To Improve,’ Residents Voice Their Concerns Amidst The First Phase Of Polling | NewsX

Jammu and Kashmir has taken a momentous step as it embarks on its first major electoral journey in a decade. The Indian elections for the region, which began on September 18, 2024, mark the start of a crucial three-phase democratic process. The election cycle will unfold over several weeks, concluding on October 1, with results slated for October 5.

This election is poised to be highly competitive, featuring over 219 candidates contending for 90 Assembly seats. Major political players include the BJP, the Congress-National Conference (NC) alliance, the People’s Democratic Party (PDP), alongside independent candidates and various regional parties. Key constituencies in the spotlight include Doda, Anantnag, Pulwama, and Kishtwar.

While voters across the Union Territory have shown strong engagement at the polls, their focus seems to be shifting away from the contentious issue of Article 370. Instead, they are voicing concerns about pressing local issues such as unemployment, rising prices, and governance challenges. This shift highlights the electorate’s current priorities and the broader issues facing the region.

One resident from the Dooru constituency in Anantnag stated that they voted for the members for the National Conference since Dr. Bashir Ahmad Veeri provided for them, all the amenities that were promised to them during the campaign, including the construction of roads and making the facility of water and electricity available to all the residents of the region.

While another resident pointed out the challenges that are constantly faced by the people of Dooru, such as the lack of health care facilities, lack of employment, and employment generation, developmental issues as well as infrastructural issues. He added that the facilities were promised by the people in power but have not been delivered.

In another region of the union territory, Bijbehara, the residents addressed the tragic issue of unrest in the union territory. “We do not want jobs from them; we do not want anything from them, but only to improve the current situation here. We just want the situation to get better,” a young resident mentioned.

Several other residents in the different regions of the union territories who stood in long queues to cast their votes at the polling constituencies during the first phase of the elections stated that they wished for peace in the region; they wanted jobs and job security. They also stated that in the last ten years, in the absence of a government in Jammu and Kashmir, they had nobody to contact and hold accountable for the lack of employment, price rises, and other issues.

