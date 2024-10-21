Home
Monday, October 21, 2024
JMM Unveils Star Campaigners As Jharkhand Assembly Elections Approach

As the polling date draws near for the Jharkhand assembly elections, the Jharkhand Mukti Morcha (JMM) released the list of its star campaigners for the upcoming polls, with Party President Shibu Soren leading the campaign.

As the polling date draws near for the Jharkhand assembly elections, the Jharkhand Mukti Morcha (JMM) released the list of its star campaigners for the upcoming polls, with Party President Shibu Soren leading the campaign.

According to a release issued by the party, the central leadership of the party will be led by CM Hemant Soren, along with party leaders Nalin Soren, Kalpana Murmu Soren, Stephen Marandi, Mathura Prasad Mahato, Savita Mahato, Sarfaraz Ahmed, Baidhnath Ram, Vinod Kumar Pandey, Fagu Besra, Supriyo Bhattacharya, Deepak Birua, and others.

Voting in Jharkhand will be held in two phases on November 13 and 20, with votes counted on November 23.

Jharkhand Chief Minister Hemant Soren announced on Saturday that the INDIA bloc will contest the Jharkhand Assembly polls together, with the JMM and Congress targeting 70 of the 81 seats in the state assembly. Hemant Soren stated that the remaining seats will be contested by other parties within the INDIA bloc, with ongoing discussions with RJD and Left parties.

In contrast, the BJP announced its first list of 66 candidates for the Jharkhand Assembly elections earlier on Saturday. The party’s state chief, Babulal Marandi, will contest the elections from Dhanwar, Lobin Hembrom from Borio, and Sita Soren from Jamtara. Former Chief Minister Champai Soren has been nominated as the candidate from Saraikella, Geeta Balmuchu from Chaibasa, Geeta Koda from Jaganathpur, and Meera Munda, the wife of Union Minister Arjun Munda, has been nominated from Potka.

The BJP will contest the elections in alliance with the All Jharkhand Students Union (AJSU), Janata Dal (United), and Lok Janshakti Party (LJP), with BJP contesting 68 seats, AJSU 10 seats, JD-U two seats, and LJP one seat.

In the 2019 Assembly elections, the Jharkhand Mukti Morcha, as part of the UPA (United Progressive Alliance), contested 43 seats, with Congress contesting 31 seats and Rashtriya Janata Dal seven seats in the 81-member assembly. The UPA achieved victory, winning 47 seats against BJP’s 25 seats.

(With ANI Inputs)

