Tuesday, September 10, 2024

Kalindi Express Collision with LPG Cylinder Averted Major Train Accident in Uttar Pradesh

Kalindi Express narrowly avoids disaster after colliding with an LPG cylinder placed on the tracks in Uttar Pradesh.

A major accident was narrowly avoided late Sunday night when the Kalindi Express collided with an LPG cylinder placed on the tracks in Kanpur, Uttar Pradesh. Authorities are investigating the incident as a deliberate attempt to derail the train.

Attempted Train Derailment in Kanpur

The Kalindi Express, traveling at high speed from Kanpur to Bhiwani, struck the LPG cylinder placed on the tracks near Shivrajpur. Police officials have confirmed that this was an intentional attempt to derail the train. Following the collision, senior officers and a forensics team were dispatched to the scene, and the Railway Protection Force is conducting an ongoing investigation.

Emergency Brakes Prevent Disaster

The train’s loco pilot applied emergency brakes upon spotting the cylinder. Although the train hit the cylinder, it was moved away from the tracks before coming to a halt. The Kalindi Express was halted for about 20 minutes at the site and then stopped again at Bilhaur station for a thorough inspection.

Additional Evidence Found at the Scene

In addition to the LPG cylinder, police discovered a bottle of petrol and matchboxes at the scene, which raises concerns about the potential for further criminal intent.

Recent Train Accidents in Uttar Pradesh

This incident marks the second major train-related incident in Uttar Pradesh in recent months. On August 17, 22 coaches of the Varanasi-Ahmedabad Sabarmati Express derailed near Kanpur after hitting an object described as a boulder. In July, the Chandigarh-Dibrugrah Express went off the tracks in Gonda district, resulting in four fatalities.

