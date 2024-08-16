Sunday, August 18, 2024

Kapil Sibal Slams PM Modi’s Speech as Divisive, Criticizes BJP’s Democratic Impact

Rajya Sabha MP and President of the Supreme Court Bar Association, Kapil Sibal, launched a strong critique against Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday, condemning his Independence Day speech from the Red Fort as “utterly divisive.” Sibal claimed that in the past decade, statements from the Prime Minister’s office have been unprecedentedly divisive in Indian history.

Sibal remarked, “In the last ten years, the statements coming from the highest office in the country have been so divisive that I don’t think any previous Prime Minister has made such divisive remarks. This extends beyond the Prime Minister to members of his political party.” He cited recent controversial remarks by Assam’s Chief Minister about ‘love jihad’ and ‘flood jihad,’ as well as directives from Uttar Pradesh regarding Kanwariyas’ procession.

Further criticizing the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), Sibal accused them of undermining democracy by toppling elected governments. He argued that while discussions on the Uniform Civil Code and Triple Talaq are valid, they should not be used to advance a divisive agenda. Sibal questioned the treatment of Hindu women and Bengali Hindus and labeled the BJP’s actions as an attempt to infiltrate and disrupt the political system, thereby damaging the democratic foundation of the country.

(With ANI Inputs)

