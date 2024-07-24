Karnataka to Boycott NITI Aayog Meeting Over Alleged Union Budget Neglect: CM Siddaramaiah

Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah has announced that his government will boycott the NITI Aayog meeting, which is scheduled to be chaired by Prime Minister Narendra Modi on July 27. This decision stems from the state’s dissatisfaction with the Union Budget and its perceived neglect of Karnataka’s demands.

Siddaramaiah criticized the Union Budget for failing to address key issues and needs of Karnataka, despite his efforts to call for a discussion with all-party MPs in New Delhi. He expressed frustration over what he views as a lack of attention to the concerns of Karnataka’s people by Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman.

“We feel that our concerns are not being heard. The Finance Minister and the Union Budget have disregarded Karnataka’s needs,” Siddaramaiah stated on social media platform X. He emphasized that attending the NITI Aayog meeting under these circumstances would be futile.

The Chief Minister also highlighted that crucial projects such as Mekedatu and Mahadayi have been ignored, and funding for metro and other infrastructure projects remains inadequate. He criticized Prime Minister Modi for allegedly focusing on states like Andhra Pradesh and Bihar while neglecting Karnataka’s issues, suggesting that Modi’s priorities are influenced by his position as Prime Minister.

Siddaramaiah described the Union Budget as “disappointing” and criticized Sitharaman, a Rajya Sabha member from Karnataka, for failing to advocate effectively for the state’s interests. He urged the people of Karnataka to support his government’s stand in this matter and expressed hope for a resolution to the state’s grievances.

