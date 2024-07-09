Kathua Attack: Five Soldiers Killed In J&K Region After Terrorists Threw Grenade And Opened Fire

In a tragic incident, five Indian soldiers lost their lives in the Kathua district of Jammu and Kashmir on Monday, July 8, 2024. The soldiers were deployed in the region as part of the Indian Army’s counter-terrorism operations.

Terrorists ambushed five army personnel on Monday in the isolated Machedi area of Jammu and Kashmir’s Kathua district, resulting in six injuries and five deaths.

Terrorists attacked army trucks on the Machedi-Kindli-Malhar route in Badnota hamlet, approximately 150 miles from Kathua town, at around 3:30 pm. They threw grenades and started fire.

MUST READ: Why Is ED Moving To Supreme Court Against Jharkhand CM Hemant Soren Days After Getting Bail? Here’s What We Know

The wounded soldiers were taken to the Billawar Community Health Centre in Kathua. When security personnel opened fire again, the terrorists took cover in the neighbouring woodland. To disarm the terrorists, who are thought to have recently entered from across the border, reinforcements have been sent in.

In the last four weeks, there have been two significant attacks in the Kathua district, including this one. Two terrorists and a CRPF jawan were slain in a firefight on June 12–13 while conducting a search operation.

Three foreign terrorists were slain in a firefight in the Doda neighbourhood on June 26. It is believed that Pakistani handlers are attempting to resurrect terrorism in the area and disturb the peace with the recent spike in terror-related activity in Jammu.

Furthermore, terrorists attacked a bus bringing pilgrims from the Shiv Khori shrine in the Reasi area on June 9, inflicting 41 injuries and nine fatalities.

Director General of Police (DGP) for Jammu and Kashmir, RR Swain, declared on Sunday that he had verified the killing of six terrorists during current clashes in the Kulgam district.

DGP Swain stated that encounters were taking place at two distinct locations in the area while speaking with reporters in Srinagar. “Six terrorists have been neutralised,” he stated. Swain stressed how these operations are picking up steam and how crucial these kinds of victories are to fortifying the security landscape.

ALSO READ: Mumbai Hit And Run Case Update: Accused Mihir Shah’s Father Granted Bail For Rs.15,000