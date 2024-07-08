Why Is ED Moving To Supreme Court Against Jharkhand CM Hemant Soren Days After Getting Bail? Here's What We Know

Hemant Soren, the Chief Minister of Jharkhand, was granted bail by a High Court ruling, which was challenged by the Enforcement Directorate in a Supreme Court filing on Monday, July 8.

The ED claimed that its observations were biased and that the High Court’s order was unlawful. The investigative team has added that the court erred in ruling that there isn’t enough evidence to convict Soren.

ED moves Supreme Court challenging Jharkhand High Court order granting bail to CM Hemant Soren in the money laundering matter related to land scam case. (File photo) pic.twitter.com/puYuX60rV4 — ANI (@ANI) July 8, 2024

For the unversed, Jharkhand Chief Minister Hemant Soren was granted bail on June 28 by the High Court in a land scam case. The high court had on June 13 reserved its decision on Soren’s bail plea.

Soren’s senior counsel Arunabh Chowdhury told PTI, “Bail has been granted to Soren. The court has held that prima facie he is not guilty of the offence and there is no likelihood of the petitioner committing an offence when on bail.”

SV Raju, the ED’s attorney, contended throughout the hearing that Soren would commit a similar crime if he was released on bond. In conjunction with its investigation into the money laundering case, the Enforcement Directorate detained Soren, the executive president of the Jharkhand Mukti Morcha (JMM), on January 31.

This is a developing story. More details are awaited.

