KC Venugopal Says, ‘Fully Geared Up..’, Over Upcoming Elections

Congress General Secretary (organisation) KC Venugopal expressed confidence in the party’s readiness for the upcoming assembly polls across states after a screening committee meeting held in the national capital on Monday.

President Mallikarjun Kharge and Leader of Opposition Rahul Gandhi led the crucial meeting that was attended by general secretaries, In-Charges and Screening Committee members of the four election-going states at All India Congress Committee (AICC) headquarters in Delhi.

“We are fully geared up for the upcoming round of elections,” Venugopal said in a post on X. He emphasised the growing public dissatisfaction with the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) and its allies, noting that there is “palpable anger” against the current ruling party.

“There is palpable anger against the BJP and its allies and we are confident that we will emerge victorious and fulfil the people’s wishes for a pro-poor, pro-people government in each of these states,” Venugopal added.

The Assembly elections for Haryana will be held in a single phase on October 1 and the polling in the Union Territory of Jammu and Kashmir will be held in three phases from September 18 to October 1, Chief Election Commissioner Rajiv Kumar announced on Friday.

The dates to file the nominations for the first phase will be on August 27, nominations for the second phase will be on September 5, and September 12 is the last day to file nominations for the third phase of the Jammu and Kashmir elections.

polling in the UT will be held in three phases on September 18, 25, and October 1, as per the Election Commission of India. The counting of the votes will take place on October 4.

The Maharashtra elections have been postponed temporarily due to security concerns related to Jammu and Kashmir.

