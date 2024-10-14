Kerala Assembly Urges Central Aid For Wayanad; Nirmala Assures Support

Kerala Assembly unanimously passed a resolution on Monday urging the Central government to expedite aid for the landslide-affected Wayanad district. The resolution, presented by Parliamentary Affairs Minister M B Rajesh, addressed the urgent need for financial support to assist survivors of the devastating landslides that struck areas including Chooralmala, Mundakkai, and Punchirimattom in Meppadi panchayat on July 30.

Minister Rajesh emphasized that a memorandum outlining the extensive damage caused by the landslides had already been submitted to the Central government, yet no immediate assistance had been received. He expressed concern that the delay in aid could severely hinder the rehabilitation efforts for those impacted by this tragic event.

The resolution called for immediate financial assistance from the Centre and demanded the complete write-off of bank loans for the affected individuals. Rajesh highlighted the severity of the disaster, describing it as one of the worst landslide tragedies in the country, which has left a significant portion of the hill district devastated.

The state government had previously approached the Centre for financial support for necessary rehabilitation initiatives, including a personal appeal made to Prime Minister Narendra Modi during his visit to the affected areas. According to Rajesh, the National Disaster Management Act classifies the Meppadi landslide as a “disaster of severe nature,” warranting prompt governmental intervention.

He pointed out that other states facing similar natural calamities had received assistance without the need for a formal memorandum, stressing that Kerala deserved the same consideration. The National Disaster Management Authority possesses the authority to write off loans for disaster survivors, and Rajesh urged the Centre to act swiftly in this regard.

Following the resolution’s unanimous passage, Speaker A N Shamseer acknowledged the collective voice of the Assembly.

In response to the Assembly’s resolution, Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman assured that the Centre would address the needs of Wayanad, stating, “Whatever will have to be done for Wayanad will be done. Let Kerala be assured about it.” Sitharaman was in Ernakulam to attend a program organized by the Prof. K. V Thomas Vidhyadhanam Trust.

Expressing empathy for the suffering in Wayanad, she noted that parts of India have faced extreme climatic events, and emphasized that the Centre has always been ready to assist states during such tragedies. She refuted criticism suggesting that Prime Minister Modi had used the disaster for photo opportunities, insisting that the government’s intentions are genuine.

Sitharaman also discussed the migration of youth from Kerala, attributing it in part to the outdated practice of ‘nokkukooli’ (gawking wages) and urged the need for systemic changes to address the issue.

As the situation unfolds, the Assembly’s resolution and the Centre’s response will play crucial roles in shaping the recovery efforts for the affected communities in Wayanad.

