Kerala KFC Brawl Goes Viral, Internet Dubs It ‘Kerala Fight Club’

Incidents of public confrontations are becoming more frequent, and a recent heated altercation at a Kentucky Fried Chicken (KFC) outlet in Kerala has caught the internet’s attention. In a now-viral video, a customer and KFC staff members are seen in a physical brawl, reportedly sparked by an issue with the customer’s order. Although specific details and the exact timing remain unknown, reports indicate the conflict arose over a service dispute.

The footage shows a visibly angry customer confronting KFC employees. Tensions boil over when the customer strikes one staff member from behind, leading other employees to step in and respond physically. The loud argument and subsequent scuffle drew the attention of nearby patrons, several of whom recorded the incident and shared it online.

In the video, KFC staff members appear to corner the customer after he raises his hand against one of them. The employees retaliate with noticeable intensity, with one pushing the customer behind the counter and another appearing to choke him. A bystander in a blue shirt attempts to intervene, but his efforts are ineffective as the situation escalates. A social media post sharing the video read, “Kalesh between KFC staff and customer over some order-related issues. Somewhere in Kerala.”

The video has since gone viral on social media platform X, accumulating over 200,000 views and prompting a wide range of reactions from users. Some viewers were eager for details, while others made light of the situation with humorous comments.’

One user joked, “Other customers are probably thinking, ‘Finger-licking good.’” Another commented, “Maybe he was asking for chole bhature at KFC!” Meanwhile, others chimed in with humorous puns: “KFC becomes Kerala Fight Club—finger-kicking good!”

Another comment referenced the tolerance of engineering students for cafeteria food, saying, “Food fights are common, but they should take a cue from engineering hostel students who eat whatever they’re given.” Some even jested about the video’s entertaining value, with one person adding, “Order a chicken bucket, get a boxing pass for free.”

The video has not only sparked a wave of jokes and comments but also highlighted a broader discussion about customer service, food industry standards, and growing instances of public altercations.

