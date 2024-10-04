Home
Explore
Settings

Settings

×

Reading Mode

Adjust the reading mode to suit your reading needs.

Font Size

Fix the font size to suit your reading preferences

Language

Select the language of your choice. NewsX reports are available in 11 global languages.
Select Language
Friday, October 4, 2024
Live Tv
we-woman

Kerala KFC Brawl Goes Viral, Internet Dubs It ‘Kerala Fight Club’

In the video, KFC staff members appear to corner the customer after he raises his hand against one of them.

Kerala KFC Brawl Goes Viral, Internet Dubs It ‘Kerala Fight Club’

Incidents of public confrontations are becoming more frequent, and a recent heated altercation at a Kentucky Fried Chicken (KFC) outlet in Kerala has caught the internet’s attention. In a now-viral video, a customer and KFC staff members are seen in a physical brawl, reportedly sparked by an issue with the customer’s order. Although specific details and the exact timing remain unknown, reports indicate the conflict arose over a service dispute.

The footage shows a visibly angry customer confronting KFC employees. Tensions boil over when the customer strikes one staff member from behind, leading other employees to step in and respond physically. The loud argument and subsequent scuffle drew the attention of nearby patrons, several of whom recorded the incident and shared it online.

In the video, KFC staff members appear to corner the customer after he raises his hand against one of them. The employees retaliate with noticeable intensity, with one pushing the customer behind the counter and another appearing to choke him. A bystander in a blue shirt attempts to intervene, but his efforts are ineffective as the situation escalates. A social media post sharing the video read, “Kalesh between KFC staff and customer over some order-related issues. Somewhere in Kerala.”

The video has since gone viral on social media platform X, accumulating over 200,000 views and prompting a wide range of reactions from users. Some viewers were eager for details, while others made light of the situation with humorous comments.’

One user joked, “Other customers are probably thinking, ‘Finger-licking good.’” Another commented, “Maybe he was asking for chole bhature at KFC!” Meanwhile, others chimed in with humorous puns: “KFC becomes Kerala Fight Club—finger-kicking good!”

Another comment referenced the tolerance of engineering students for cafeteria food, saying, “Food fights are common, but they should take a cue from engineering hostel students who eat whatever they’re given.” Some even jested about the video’s entertaining value, with one person adding, “Order a chicken bucket, get a boxing pass for free.”

The video has not only sparked a wave of jokes and comments but also highlighted a broader discussion about customer service, food industry standards, and growing instances of public altercations.

 

Must read: Bangladesh: Hindu Groups Protest in Chittagong Against Minority Persecution Before Durga Puja

 

Filed under

Kerala Fight Club KFC customer altercation KFC employee-customer clash KFC Kerala fight viral KFC brawl

Also Read

Kuwait vs Papua New Guinea: PNG Wins Toss, Chooses to Bowl in CWC Challenge League A Match 13

Kuwait vs Papua New Guinea: PNG Wins Toss, Chooses to Bowl in CWC Challenge League...

Apple Plans Expanding iPhone Stores In India , iPhone 16 Manufacturing To Begin

Apple Plans Expanding iPhone Stores In India , iPhone 16 Manufacturing To Begin

South Africa’s Laura Wolvaardt On T20 World Cup 2024: We Can Make It To…

South Africa’s Laura Wolvaardt On T20 World Cup 2024: We Can Make It To…

Kanpur Couple’s Fake ‘Age-Reversing’ Scheme Defrauds Elderly of Crores

Kanpur Couple’s Fake ‘Age-Reversing’ Scheme Defrauds Elderly of Crores

Indian-American Professor Shailaja Paik Honored with $800,000 ‘Genius’ Grant for Research on Dalit Women

Indian-American Professor Shailaja Paik Honored with $800,000 ‘Genius’ Grant for Research on Dalit Women

Entertainment

Malayalam Actor Mohan Raj, Renowned as ‘Keerikkadan Jose,’ Dies at 70

Malayalam Actor Mohan Raj, Renowned as ‘Keerikkadan Jose,’ Dies at 70

Reese Witherspoon Teams Up With Harlan Coben For Debut Novel

Reese Witherspoon Teams Up With Harlan Coben For Debut Novel

‘Devara’ Box Office Collection Week 1: Jr NTR Mania Reigns Supreme

‘Devara’ Box Office Collection Week 1: Jr NTR Mania Reigns Supreme

New National Crush Abhay Verma Opens Up About Casting Couch Incident, Says, ‘I Refused to Compromise’

New National Crush Abhay Verma Opens Up About Casting Couch Incident, Says, ‘I Refused to

‘Stree 2’ Box Office Report Day 50: Shraddha Kapoor’s Film Slows Down

‘Stree 2’ Box Office Report Day 50: Shraddha Kapoor’s Film Slows Down

Lifestyle

Travel Smart: How to Safeguard Your Cabin Baggage

Travel Smart: How to Safeguard Your Cabin Baggage

Meesho’s Festival Sale Breaks Records, Doubles Day 1 Orders

Meesho’s Festival Sale Breaks Records, Doubles Day 1 Orders

Reliance Retail To Launch H&M Products On AJIO Platform

Reliance Retail To Launch H&M Products On AJIO Platform

Australia Grants 1,000 Work and Holiday Visas to Indians from October 1

Australia Grants 1,000 Work and Holiday Visas to Indians from October 1

Applying for a Malaysian Visa? Essential Steps Every Indian Traveler Must Know

Applying for a Malaysian Visa? Essential Steps Every Indian Traveler Must Know

mail logo

Subscribe to receive the day's headlines from NewsX straight in your inbox