Kolkata Doctor Rape-Murder Case: Controversy Erupts Over Crime Scene Management; Police Denies Tampering Claims

Kolkata has been rocked by controversy following a viral photo that shows a crowded crime scene, sparking intense scrutiny and debate. The image, which surfaced on August 30, 2024, shows a seminar room at the crime scene filled with a large number of individuals, including police officers, forensic experts, and other personnel. This photo has ignited a flurry of questions about the management of the crime scene and the involvement of various individuals present.

The Viral Photo and Its Implications

The photo in question depicts a densely packed seminar room where numerous people are seen, contrary to earlier statements by Kolkata Police. The police had previously asserted that no such gathering had occurred within a 40-feet radius of the crime scene. The discrepancy between these claims and the image has raised concerns about the handling of the investigation.

The Kolkata Police have denied claims by the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) that the crime scene at RG Kar Medical College, where a trainee doctor was raped and murdered, was compromised. The police assert that the investigation was conducted with integrity and the crime… pic.twitter.com/XY2Wyy1mWv — NewsX World (@NewsX) August 31, 2024

The scene in the photo includes a mix of individuals: the witness, the doctor, the videographer, the Deputy Director (DD), Assistant Deputy Director (AC DD 1), Additional Commissioner of Police (Addl CP 1), forensic science laboratory (FSL) staff, fingerprint experts, and others. This large assembly has prompted questions about whether the presence of so many people could have compromised the integrity of the evidence.

Increased Security and Restrictions

In response to the ongoing scrutiny, authorities have extended the deployment of the Rapid Guard of Kolkata Area Response (RGKAR) 163 Battalion for an additional 15 days. During this period, no rallies or processions will be allowed in the vicinity. This measure is part of the broader effort to manage the situation and prevent further complications.

The Mysterious ‘Man in Red’

One of the most contentious issues arising from the photo is the identity of a man wearing a red shirt who appears prominently in the seminar room. The man has been identified as Dr. Abhik Dey, a close aide of Sandip Ghosh. His presence in the seminar room, coupled with claims from Abhik Dey’s family that he was seen at a press conference with doctors on August 9, has fueled speculation.

Press Release dated 16.08.2024 pic.twitter.com/IMSIHe6WjQ — Indian Medical Association (@IMAIndiaOrg) August 16, 2024

Questions have been raised about Dr. Dey’s role in the investigation. While police have described him as a member of the forensic team, the Indian Medical Association (IMA) has demanded clarification on his qualifications and role. They have questioned how Dey, who is reportedly a first-year postgraduate student, came to be involved in the forensic examination of the crime scene.

Police Clarification and Ongoing Investigation

DC Central Indira Mukherjee addressed the controversy in a press conference, asserting that all individuals present in the seminar room were authorized and part of the investigative team. She emphasized that the crowd included only those necessary for the investigation, including police and forensic personnel.

However, the clarification has not quelled the doubts. The IMA and other observers continue to question the presence of a close associate of Sandip Ghosh at the crime scene and whether this might indicate an attempt to manipulate or destroy evidence.