An audio clip revealing the first three calls between the parents of a trainee doctor, who was raped and murdered on August 9 at Kolkata’s RG Kar Medical College and Hospital, and hospital staff has surfaced on social media. The authenticity of the recording could not be independently verified, but it aligns with previous accounts from the victim’s parents.

On August 14, Dr. Arunava Dutta Chowdhury, formerly in charge of the chest department where the crime occurred, stated that the calls were made by Sucharita Sarkar, a non-medical assistant superintendent. Sarkar, who has been questioned by the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI), has not spoken publicly since August 9.

Contents of the Calls

First Call: The caller informed the victim’s father that his daughter was very sick and asked him to come quickly. When asked for details, the caller said the doctors could provide more information and mentioned she was not a doctor but an assistant superintendent.

The victim’s father had reportedly kept his phone on speaker, allowing his wife to hear the calls. According to him, he received the first call at 10:53 am on August 9, followed by two more calls before reaching the hospital. The father noted discrepancies between the times of the calls and the hospital’s account of when the body was discovered.

Investigations and Reactions

The post-mortem report indicated the victim died between 3 am and 5 am, but hospital officials claimed the body was found around 9 am. The victim’s family has alleged attempts by both the Kolkata police and hospital authorities to conceal information and inadequately investigate the case.

Sanjay Roy, a civic volunteer, was arrested on August 10 as the prime suspect. The CBI, which began its probe on August 14 following a high court order, has not made any arrests yet.

The CBI’s investigation is ongoing under the supervision of the Calcutta High Court. Meanwhile, junior doctors at RG Kar Medical College and Hospital have voiced concerns over a potential cover-up by hospital authorities, demanding a thorough investigation.