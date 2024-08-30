Friday, August 30, 2024

Kolkata Doctor Rape-Murder: Details of First Calls to Parents Revealed

The authenticity of the recording could not be independently verified, but it aligns with previous accounts from the victim's parents.

Kolkata Doctor Rape-Murder: Details of First Calls to Parents Revealed

An audio clip revealing the first three calls between the parents of a trainee doctor, who was raped and murdered on August 9 at Kolkata’s RG Kar Medical College and Hospital, and hospital staff has surfaced on social media. The authenticity of the recording could not be independently verified, but it aligns with previous accounts from the victim’s parents.

On August 14, Dr. Arunava Dutta Chowdhury, formerly in charge of the chest department where the crime occurred, stated that the calls were made by Sucharita Sarkar, a non-medical assistant superintendent. Sarkar, who has been questioned by the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI), has not spoken publicly since August 9.

Contents of the Calls

  • First Call: The caller informed the victim’s father that his daughter was very sick and asked him to come quickly. When asked for details, the caller said the doctors could provide more information and mentioned she was not a doctor but an assistant superintendent.
  • Second Call: The caller stated the victim was extremely unwell and admitted to the emergency department, reiterating that only doctors could provide details and urging immediate arrival.
  • Third Call: The caller suggested that the victim might have committed suicide or might already be dead. She also mentioned that police were present and advised the father to come as soon as possible.

The victim’s father had reportedly kept his phone on speaker, allowing his wife to hear the calls. According to him, he received the first call at 10:53 am on August 9, followed by two more calls before reaching the hospital. The father noted discrepancies between the times of the calls and the hospital’s account of when the body was discovered.

Investigations and Reactions

The post-mortem report indicated the victim died between 3 am and 5 am, but hospital officials claimed the body was found around 9 am. The victim’s family has alleged attempts by both the Kolkata police and hospital authorities to conceal information and inadequately investigate the case.

Sanjay Roy, a civic volunteer, was arrested on August 10 as the prime suspect. The CBI, which began its probe on August 14 following a high court order, has not made any arrests yet.

The CBI’s investigation is ongoing under the supervision of the Calcutta High Court. Meanwhile, junior doctors at RG Kar Medical College and Hospital have voiced concerns over a potential cover-up by hospital authorities, demanding a thorough investigation.

 

Also read: 33 killed as floods hit Yemen, damage over 200 houses

Tags:

Kolkata Doctor Autopsy Report: Kolkata Doctor Rape-Murder Kolkata Doctor Rape-Murder Case
addBlock

Recent Post

Rising Temperatures: A New Predictor of Food Inflation in India, Says HSBC

Rising Temperatures: A New Predictor of Food Inflation in India, Says HSBC

18-Year-Old Samosa Seller from Noida Cracks NEET UG, Inspires Many

18-Year-Old Samosa Seller from Noida Cracks NEET UG, Inspires Many

Viral Reddit Post Sparks Debate on Privilege and Struggles of the Less Fortunate

Viral Reddit Post Sparks Debate on Privilege and Struggles of the Less Fortunate

Unusually Active Monsoon Brings Heavy Rainfall to Northwest India: Cyclone Asna to Form Over Arabian Sea

Unusually Active Monsoon Brings Heavy Rainfall to Northwest India: Cyclone Asna to Form Over Arabian...

Police Officer Injured in Eye During Nabanna Protest in Kolkata, Family Faces Uncertain Future

Police Officer Injured in Eye During Nabanna Protest in Kolkata, Family Faces Uncertain Future

Mayor Shelly Oberoi Requests Extension of Nomination Deadline for MCD Zonal Wards Committee Elections

Mayor Shelly Oberoi Requests Extension of Nomination Deadline for MCD Zonal Wards Committee Elections

PM Narendra Modi to Lay Foundation Stone of ₹76,000 Crore Vadhvan Port in Maharashtra and Address Global Fintech Fest

PM Narendra Modi to Lay Foundation Stone of ₹76,000 Crore Vadhvan Port in Maharashtra and...

mail logo

Subscribe to receive the day's headlines from NewsX straight in your inbox