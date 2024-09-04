Kolkata Doctor’s Rape and Murder: Junior Doctors Protest with Human Chain Demands for Justice Intensify

Junior doctors have planned a significant protest on Wednesday. From 9 pm to 10 pm, hey will form a “human chain” to express their outrage and demand justice.

In response to the horrific rape and murder of a trainee doctor at Kolkata’s RG Kar Medical College and Hospital, junior doctors have planned a significant protest on Wednesday, September 4. From 9 pm to 10 pm, they will form a “human chain” to express their outrage and demand justice. The protesting doctors have also called on Kolkata residents to switch off their lights during this period in solidarity with their cause.

Protest Developments and Political Reactions

The protest follows recent developments where the Kolkata Police permitted the demonstrators to march closer to Lalbazar and allowed their representatives to meet with top cop Vineet Kumar Goyal. The protestors have been demanding Goyal’s resignation since the night of September 2. Meanwhile, the BJP has announced a ‘chakka jam’ across West Bengal, aiming to halt traffic movement for an hour in support of the protests.

Government Actions and Legal Proceedings

In a significant move on Tuesday, September 3, the West Bengal government suspended Dr. Sandip Ghosh, the former principal of RG Kar Medical College, following his arrest for alleged financial corruption at the institution. The court has remanded Dr. Ghosh and three other accused to eight days in the custody of the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI).

Home Ministry’s Contempt Warning

The Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) has escalated the issue by filing an application with the Supreme Court concerning the RG Kar medical case. The MHA has raised concerns over the inadequate accommodation and basic facilities for Central Industrial Security Force (CISF) personnel. The ministry has warned that if these issues are not addressed, contempt action may be taken against state government officials.

Doctors’ Call for Swift Justice

The All India Federation of Government Doctors’ Associations (AIFGDA) has called for swift justice for the victim. During a press conference on September 3, AIFGDA’s additional general secretaries, Dr. Subarna Goswami and Dr. Praful Kumar, expressed their solidarity with the nationwide movement demanding accountability. They stressed the urgency of the matter, particularly with a Supreme Court hearing scheduled for Thursday, September 5.

The doctors’ body highlighted the severity of the crime and urged the judiciary to handle the case with sensitivity and promptness. The widespread public outrage and the need for a thorough investigation were emphasized during the press conference, reflecting the gravity of the situation and the demand for justice.