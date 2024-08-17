Kolkata Doctor’s Rape And Murder Uncovers Dark History At RG Kar Medical College

The horrific rape and murder of a 31-year-old doctor in Kolkata has not only sparked nationwide outrage but has also shed light on a troubling history of unexplained deaths at RG Kar Medical College. The recent case, initially dismissed as a suicide by hospital authorities, was later revealed to be a brutal crime, leading to a deeper investigation by the CBI. This tragic incident, however, is not the first time the medical institution has been embroiled in controversy.

A History of Suspicious Deaths



In a chillingly similar case, on August 25, 2001, a fourth-year medical student, Soumitra Biswas, was found hanging in his hostel room at RG Kar Medical College. Authorities quickly labeled it as a suicide, but the victim’s family and many students raised doubts, leading the Calcutta High Court to order a CID investigation. Despite the arrest of a fellow student, Auromita Das, the case remains unresolved, and Soumitra’s death is still shrouded in mystery.

Soumitra’s mother had long suspected foul play, alleging that her son was murdered after discovering illicit activities on campus. Allegations of a pornography ring operating within the college hostel, involving the exploitation of sex workers and even deceased bodies, emerged during the investigation. The accusations were further supported by students who claimed that Soumitra was targeted after he exposed these dark dealings.

The Recent Case: Echoes of the Past



The recent rape and murder case bears unsettling similarities to Soumitra’s case, with both incidents initially being dismissed as suicides. The brutal nature of the doctor’s death has reignited concerns about the safety and integrity of RG Kar Medical College. The CBI’s involvement in the current investigation has brought renewed attention to the institution’s past, raising questions about whether these cases are isolated incidents or part of a larger, systemic issue.

Unresolved Cases and Continuing Concerns



Another tragic case at RG Kar Medical College involved Poulami Saha, a 25-year-old second-year Post Graduate Trainee. Poulami allegedly committed suicide by jumping from the sixth floor of the hospital, although no suicide note was found, and the circumstances surrounding her death remain unclear. Like Soumitra’s case, Poulami’s death has left many unanswered questions, with friends and colleagues pointing to depression, possibly exacerbated by her work in the Covid-19 clinic, as a potential factor.

The recent tragic events and the unresolved cases of the past have cast a long shadow over RG Kar Medical College. The allegations of institutional negligence and the failure to properly investigate these deaths have led to calls for greater accountability and transparency. As the CBI continues its investigation, many are hoping that justice will finally be served, not only for the recent victim but also for those who have suffered in the past.

The ongoing protests and public outcry serve as a stark reminder that the issues at RG Kar Medical College are far from resolved, and the truth behind these tragic deaths must be uncovered to ensure the safety and well-being of all its students and staff.

Also Read: Nationwide Strike by Doctors Begins: IMA Protests the Tragic Incident at Kolkata’s RG Kar Medical College